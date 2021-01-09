Kim Kardashian, sisters mark last day of filming 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians': 'Officially sobbing'

That's a wrap.

Kim Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner and her famous siblings have marked their final day of filming the family's hit reality series "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

Back in September, Kim, 40, stunned fans with the announcement that the E! series will end in 2021 after 14 years and 20 seasons. The final season is set to air sometime early this year.

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian documented the final moments of Friday's filming, from being mic'd up for the last time to the fancy lunch celebration the family threw afterwards.

KIM KARDASHIAN ATTENDS BIBLE STUDY WITH SISTER KOURTNEY AMID RUMORS OF ‘IMMINENT’ DIVORCE FROM KANYE WEST

"Last filming day of Keeping Up with The Kardashian's EVER!" Kim captioned an Instagram Story showing a photo of one of the show's crew members, Erin Paxton. "Erin's been our audio tech for 14 years!!"

In the video, Kim says, "You guys, the last micing ever," while showing off her microphone next to her sisters' and mother's.

In another snap, Kim showed off a luxe lunch table decorated with pink, orange and yellow roses and place settings for each of the family members and their children. Each setting featured a cookie decorated with each of the family member's faces.

'KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS' TO END IN 2021

The celebration also featured a truck offering the celebrity guests beignets, one of Kim's favorite treats.

"I hope these are plant based," Kim quipped on her Instagram Story.

Earlier this week, Kim revealed on social media that she is getting her mind and body right in 2021, including following a plant-based diet and two-a-day workouts. The revelation came amid reports that Kim plans to divorce her husband Kanye West, 43. Page Six reported that she has hired high-powered celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

KIM KARDASHIAN, KANYE WEST DIVORCE ‘IMMINENT’: REPORT

In another Instagram Story shared Friday, Kim acknowledged that the family had completed filming of its final episode. "It's a wrap! Not on the tears or drinks though," she wrote of a picture in front of a table with bottles of Hendrick's gin, Don Julio tequila and Whispering Angel rose.

Kourtney, 41, also commemorated the last day with a photo of her filled champagne glass. "OFFICIALLY SOBBING," she wrote. "GRATEFUL FOR EVERY SINGLE SECOND."

Khloe showed off her Starbucks cup on her Instagram Story and instead of it featuring her name, it said, "Happy Last Day!" all over it.

Months ago, the announcement of the reality show’s close was made by Kim via Instagram in a letter "to our amazing fans." A spokesperson for E! confirmed the move to Fox News.

"It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the reality star and businesswoman captioned a lengthy note.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The wildly popular series, which has run on E! since its inception in 2007 for 20 seasons and hundreds of episodes, is executive produced by Ryan Seacrest and has created a myriad of viral moments, as well as spurred numerous spin-off series.

"We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way," the Skims creator added.

"Without ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians,’ I wouldn’t be where I am today," Khloe wrote at the time. "I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

In December, however, the family confirmed they are not ditching their television careers for good. While the Kardashian sisters each have formed their own brands since achieiving fame via the hit series, the family excitedly announced last month they have signed an exclusive deal with Hulu to create content for 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The move means the family is heading from the E! Network and Comcast to Disney.

Kris, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe, as well as Kendall and Kylie, will create global content that will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., and on Star internationally in multiple territories. It is expected to debut in late 2021.

It is currently unclear whether the family members will appear in the content they are creating. It is also unclear whether Kris's son, Rob Kardashian, will participate in the deal. He was not mentioned in the press release.