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Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt warns that Hollywood fame and success 'will kill you' without strong faith foundation

'Guardians of the Galaxy' star cites faith quote about inner light

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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Chris Pratt agreed to this one Christmas tradition before marrying Katherine Schwarzenegger Video

Chris Pratt agreed to this one Christmas tradition before marrying Katherine Schwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt told Fox News Digital that Chris Pratt agreed to kicking off Christmas on Nov. 1 prior to their wedding.

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Chris Pratt delivered a warning about Hollywood’s spotlight, saying success in the industry can quickly turn destructive without a strong inner foundation.

"You are a man of great faith, and your Instagram bio says, ‘God first, grateful to be here.’ How has that guided you through your journey in Hollywood, a place not always known for its faith?" Craig Melvin asked Pratt on the "Today" show Tuesday.

"It is what it is, man. I got a belief and I go with it, and for the most part, it’s been amazing," Pratt answered. "I think, you know — there’s this Christine Caine quote that says, ‘If the light that shines upon you is greater than the light that’s within you, then the light that shines upon you will kill you,' and you see it in our business, man. You see people who have the world by the balls, and they just are so unhappy. Excuse my language."

CHRIS PRATT SAYS ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER'S TOUGH PARENTING AND HARSH PUNISHMENTS MADE WIFE KATHERINE MORE STRICT

chris pratt smiles while wearing a blazer

Chris Pratt warns Hollywood fame can "kill you" without strong faith. (Getty Images)

Pratt doubled down, pointing to the emotional toll of fame.

"People have this light that shines on them, and it can really make you unhappy and unsettled and turn to things that are not good for you and so, for me, it’s really grounding, man. It’s good for me. It’s good for my family. Good for my wife, good for my life."

Beyond his perspective on fame, Pratt also shared a glimpse into his family life with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger — particularly their approach to raising their children in a media-saturated world.

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Chris Pratt in a black and white checkered shirt smiles with Katherine Schwarzenegger in a black and white plaid dress

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger married in 2019. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Cleobella x Katherine Schwarzenegger)

The actor revealed that their three young children — Lyla, 5, Eloise, 3, and Ford, 1 — have not yet watched any movies, including his own.

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"My 5-year-old, my 3-year-old and my 1-year-old have never seen movies," Pratt told Melvin. "Katherine is very old-school when it comes to screens and technology and all of that stuff. So, we're waiting."

"There's going to be a season, they're gonna realize their dad is really cool," he said. "They haven't realized it yet, but one day."

For now, it’s his oldest child, Jack — whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris — who’s gotten a front-row seat to his father’s fame.

Chris Pratt Anna Faris Jack

Chris Pratt, ex-wife Anna Faris and son Jack Pratt attend a ceremony honoring Pratt with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 21, 2017, in Hollywood, California. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

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"My 13-year-old, I took him to a screening of the first movie," Pratt said, referring to "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." "He thinks it's pretty cool."

Still, Pratt joked that while his younger children may not yet grasp his celebrity status, he has at least one fan at home.

"Jack likes me, though," he added.

Chris Pratt at the New York premiere of "Mercy" in January 2026.

Chris Pratt revealed his three young children with Katherine Schwarzenegger have never watched movies, including his own films. (Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios)

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, who married in 2019, have long emphasized shared values when it comes to family and faith.

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The actor previously revealed that the couple participated in premarital counseling as part of their wedding preparations.

"We also had a ceremony at St. Monica's Church and a part of getting married at St. Monica's Church is doing premarital counseling," Pratt said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s "Literally! With Rob Lowe" podcast in February. "We did like, six sessions with this guy who was, by the way, the best thing in the world."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

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