Caitlyn Jenner says she has ‘changed her thinking in a lot of ways’ after years of being a Republican

At age 65, Caitlyn Jenner transitioned after battling gender dysphoria for years - and she has zero regrets.

The Olympian and reality TV star, now 70, recalled to People magazine on Wednesday what it was like holding on to her new driver’s license photo for the first time that July of 2015.

“It was so emotional,” she recalled. “There I was. Caitlyn Marie Jenner. But then, I wondered, did Bruce deserve to be thrown away like this? He did a lot of good things. He raised 10 kids. But I wasn’t turning around. Bruce did just about everything he can do. He raised 10 kids. Now, what does Caitlyn do?”

“I thought, ‘What a great opportunity to change the world’s thinking: 51 percent of trans people attempt suicide,’” she continued. “The murder rate - we’ve been losing one trans woman of color every two weeks.”

Jenner, once recognized as an American icon after earning a gold medal, found herself calling it quits with her third wife Kris Jenner at the end of 2014. Paparazzi followed her every move before she declared “Call Me Caitlyn” on the cover of Vanity Fair. Not only did she go on to sit down with Diane Sawyer to share her story, but she also launched her own reality show, titled “I am Cait,” chronicling her experience.

Jenner, a lifelong Republican, realized that her political views didn’t exactly match those of most in the LGBTQ community. Consequently, she was uninvited to fundraisers she’d donated to, the outlet reported.

“They said I’m ‘too controversial,’’ said Jenner. “And that hurt. I think I had been wearing rose-colored glasses. I thought I could change the world. Now I know I can only try and change one person at a time.”

Today, Jenner said she now identifies as “economically conservative, socially progressive.”

“I’ve changed my thinking in a lot of ways,” said Jenner. “We need equality for all, regardless of who’s in the White House.”

“I love my community,” shared Jenner. “I truly want to help.”

The outlet noted Jenner has been quietly giving trans students college scholarships over the past three years.

“This is my journey,” she said. “Yes, it is different than other trans people. I get it. But the bottom line is this: When I wake up in the morning, I’m happy with myself.”