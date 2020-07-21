Kanye West seemingly criticizes Kim Kardashian for posing for Playboy by declaring their kids never will

Kanye West seemingly criticized his wife, Kim Kardashian, for posing nude for Playboy in 2007.

The 2020 presidential hopeful took to Twitter Monday night for a bizarre rant that touched upon his marriage to the reality star and fashion mogul. West appeared to reach out to his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, and implied that neither would return his calls following an emotional campaign rally in North Charleston, S.C. Sunday.

Although most of that thread has been deleted, West shared an image of himself with their four children, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1 that remains. In the caption, he wrote that his children “will never do playboy.”

While the tweets don’t directly mention his wife’s 2007 nude shoot with the magazine, since-deleted tweets further hint at his displeasure with the shoot Kardashian did seven years before they were married.

“I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “I’m at the ranch … come and get me.”

The Hollywood power couple's eldest daughter seems to be the subject of friction between them after West discussed her during his first campaign rally.

Reports indicate that Kardashian, 39, is "furious" at her 43-year-old husband after he claimed that they considered terminating Kardashian's first pregnancy, which eventually resulted in the birth of North.

This isn’t the first time that West has criticized Kardashian for showing off her body. It was revealed on an episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in 2019 that West rebuked her custom Thierry Mugler internet-breaking corset dress for the Met Gala that year for being “too sexy.”

"Like the corset, underwear, all that vibe, I just feel like I just went through this transition of being rapper, and lookin' at all these girls," West said to Kardashian at the time, according to People. "And then looking at my wife like, 'Oh, my girl needs to be just like these other girls, showing her body off, showing this, showing that... I didn't realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that's married and loved, the father of what's about to be four kids. A corset is a form of underwear. It's hot. It's like, it's hot for who though?"

The makeup and fashion mogul retaliated in her own defense, saying "The night before [the Met Gala] you're going to come in here and say you're not into the corset look? You're giving me really bad anxiety... I don't need any more negative energy."

To that, West replied, "You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy."

Kardashian fired back and ended the argument by saying, "You built me up to be a sexy person and have confidence! Just because you're on a journey and you're in a transformation, doesn't mean I'm in the same spot with you."

After this was said, the rapper was shown storming off muttering "OK."

After the lengthy Twitter rant, West noted that he would be focusing on music for a while, teasing the release of a new album named after his late mother Donda West coming later this week.