Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 'spend a lot of time apart' but remain focused on kids

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been married for six years but now the famous couple is reportedly having relationship issues.

A source close to the reality TV star told E! News that the pair are "doing their own thing" and are "focused on the things that are important to them."

"They spend a lot of time apart," the insider added. "[Kim] is doing her thing and [Kanye] is doing his. She doesn't micromanage it or worry about it too much."

The rapper, 43, and the Skims founder, 40, are committed, though, to keeping their four kids first. They share North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Pslam West, 19 months.

"They are still a family and they come together for the kids," the source added.

The Kardashian-West family plan on having a "low-key" Christmas together. "It won't be like years past, but they will do something as a family and all be together," the source said.

Khloe Kardashian revealed on Twitter that the family's annual Christmas Eve bash is canceled this year as coronavirus numbers continue to spike in California.

"The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year," she wrote on Twitter on Dec. 6. "It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe."

"Health and safety first though!" she added. "Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."

Kardashian and West have had a wild 2020. Back in July, Kardashian stood by West after the rapper became emotional on stage at a campaign rally and claimed the couple previously considered aborting North.

Kardashian took to social media to discuss West's bipolar disorder for the first time, noting that while the disorder is "painful to understand," she finds her husband to be a "brilliant and complicated" person who is simply struggling to deal with his mental illness at times.

The pair also continued to put on a united front in the public eye after West deleted a tweet in which he claimed he had been trying to divorce Kardashian for years.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.