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Kevin Hart roasts his unrecognizable wax figure, asks 'who in the f--- is this?'

The comedian's 'Jumanji' costar Dwayne Johnson trolled him, saying the statue was 'perfect'

By Brie Stimson Fox News
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Kevin Hart isn’t happy with his newest wax likeness.

"WTTTTFFFFF …. What did I do to these people," the 46-year-old comedian wrote on his Instagram last Saturday after sharing a video of the wax statue that showed the figure wearing a gold chain and leather jacket with outstretched arms. "I know that ain’t Kevin Hart," writing on the video said, which was set to the theme from "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

"This is an attack…. Who in the f--- is this??????" he continued. "At this point these museums are just trying to make me cry."

The "Ride Along" star added a sad emoji along with four laughing ones.

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Split of Kevin Hart and his wax figure

Kevin Hart, right, roasted his wax likeness. (Kevin Hart/Instagram; Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

"This s--- has to stop…. I demand a redo damn it!!!!!!!" he added.

The wax statue has gone viral as fans debate who it actually looks like.

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"That’s Devin Hart!" one person wrote in the comments, while another said, "You asked for Kevin Hart and got Kevin The Weeknd."

"I thought that was me," a fellow Black comedian joked.

Kevin Hart in blue suit

Kevin Hart at the Kennedy Center in 2024.  (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

"When you order your wax figure off Temu," a fourth person chimed in, while another thought, "They gave him the Jim Carrey facelift."

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Another commenter quipped, "Kevin Hardly."

"Chris Rock Tucker In the face," someone else chimed in as another fan felt the statue "looks like what your youngest will look like older," likely referring to Hart’s youngest son, Kenzo, 8.

Kevin Hart in a tux

Kevin Hart at the BET Awards last year. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

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 "I feel like @therock had something to do with this," another fan joked of his prank-filled friendship with "Jumanji" costar Dwayne Johnson.

Johnson left his own tongue-in-cheek comment on Hart’s post that said: "It’s PERFECT Don’t change a thing."

Johnson posted a video last weekend of Hart ribbingly mocking him while he was eating lunch on the set of the new "Jumanji" movie, writing, "I want to hate this so bad and punch @kevinhart4real right in his little Keebler elf face, but dammit my jaws hurt from belly laughing at his commentary." 

He added, "btw, we have less than 3 minutes between takes, so that’s why I use a shovel size spoon to devour my food. Can a working man just eat in peace? Paybacks a b----, Kev."

Kevin Hart with Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson posted a comment on Hart's Instagram that said: "Don’t change a thing." (KCA2022/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

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Hart's statue was unveiled last week at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, according to People magazine.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the museum for comment.

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