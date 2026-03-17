Christina Haack wows in cream-colored crochet bikini after addressing rumors she's engaged for fourth time

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Christina Haack is shaking off the rumors and soaking up the sun.

"The Flip Off" star turned heads on Instagram Monday, sharing a radiant poolside photo from a tropical getaway. The 42-year-old lifestyle expert showcased a cream-colored crochet bikini featuring delicate floral details, paired with a matching mesh sarong.

Haack kept her vacation look casual and sporty, accessorizing with a black baseball cap with the logo for her champagne brand, Clé Cachée, and oversized aviator sunglasses. Holding a glass and a bottle of her own Clé Cachée bubbly, the mother of three appeared relaxed as she posed on a white towel with a scenic ocean backdrop.

The latest photo follows a flurry of social media speculation regarding the reality star's relationship status. The rumor mill began spinning after Haack attended HGTV’s "Bachelor Mansion Takeover" event in Los Angeles March 12.

HGTV’S CHRISTINA HAACK SLIPS ON BIKINI FOR HAWAII GETAWAY WITH BOYFRIEND CHRIS LAROCCA

At the event, the "Flip or Flop" alum wore a conspicuous bauble on her wedding finger, leading to reports suggesting she was ready to head back to the altar after three previous divorces. On March 15, Haack took to her Instagram stories to call out a report featuring a headline that claimed she "flashes a ring ... as she says she WOULD get married again."

"Bad reporting," Haack wrote in response to the engagement reports, according to People. She clarified the jewelry causing the stir was actually a meaningful piece she has owned for a decade.

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"That ring (that I’ve worn for almost 10 years) is a Cartier love ring (a gift to myself) with my kids initials," she shared. The mother of three also pushed back on the rumor that she was looking to head back to the altar.

"And 'Marriage is just not on my radar right now,' was my exact quote," she reminded her followers, correcting the record.

HGTV STAR CHRISTINA HAACK BREAKS DOWN HOW SHE STAYS CLOSE FRIENDS WITH BOTH HER EX-HUSBANDS

The design, a staple from the luxury jeweler, serves as a tribute to her three children. Haack shares her eldest, daughter Taylor, 15, and son Brayden, 10, with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa. She also shares her youngest son, 6-year-old Hudson, with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

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Despite the ring clarification, Haack confirmed her romance with current boyfriend Christopher Larocca is in a good place. Speaking with ExtraTV at the same HGTV event this month, she gushed about the relationship.

"Um, everything's going good, going strong and, like, just nice, easy, great partner," she said.

CHRISTINA HAACK FLAUNTS CHAMPAGNE BRAND IN TINY WHITE BIKINI DURING ST BARTH'S GETAWAY

The star’s love life has long been a fixture of public interest. Haack first rose to prominence alongside El Moussa, whom she married in 2009. After their 2018 divorce, she married British TV personality Ant Anstead, followed by real estate agent Josh Hall in 2021. Her split from Hall led to a contentious legal battle, with Haack even hiring powerhouse divorce attorney Laura Wasser to navigate a trial that wasn't finalized until May 2025.

Amid the past drama, Haack has successfully navigated the waters of co-parenting and working alongside her exes. She stars with Tarek and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, on the house-flipping competition series "The Flip Off."

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