Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West's bipolar disorder: 'He is brilliant but complicated'

Kim Kardashian West has spoken out about her husband Kanye West’s bipolar disorder amid erratic behavior in the last few days stemming from his 2020 presidential bid.

The 43-year-old rapper appeared at a campaign rally in North Charleston, S.C., on Sunday, when he criticized Harriet Tubman and tearfully spoke about abortion. He followed that with a lengthy Twitter rant on Monday night, in which he touched on his marriage to Kardashian, his fears of getting “locked up” and teased an upcoming album named after his late mother.

Kardashian, who has never spoken publicly about her husband’s bipolar disorder, issued a lengthy statement on Instagram defending West.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," Kardashian's statement shared to Instagram begins.

She noted that she has avoided speaking about this subject publicly out of respect for her kids as well as her husband's right to privacy.

“But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health,” she explained. “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Kim said she realizes that her husband’s words can carry particular weight and “cause strong opinions and emotions” due to his status as a public figure. However, she said she finds him to be a “brilliant and complicated” person that is simply struggling to deal with his mental illness at times.

“He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressure of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder,” she wrote. “Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

The reality star’s statement comes hours after he reportedly posted and subsequently deleted a tweet in which he claimed he wanted to divorce her. However, she made it clear she stands by him no matter the struggle.

“Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some,” she wrote. “That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.”

She continued by seemingly confirming that West’s recent behavior, including his presidential campaign rally and tweets, are part of an issue involving his mental health. She requested privacy and “compassion and empathy” from others.

“We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most,” she concluded.