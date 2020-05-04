Scott Disick checked into rehab to deal with his parents’ deaths not substance abuse despite reports: lawyer

Contrary to several reports, Scott Disick's recent rehab stint had nothing to do with substance abuse.

Rumors began to swirl on Monday that Disick, 36, had checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility to be treated for alcohol and cocaine abuse.

In a statement obtained by Fox News from Disick's lawyer Marty Singer via his rep, it was revealed that the reality star entered rehab to deal with the deaths of his parents.

"In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas," the statement said. "He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse."

A photo of Disick in the facility has also leaked online, leading Disick to leave treatment. Singer said it was also a HIPAA violation and they plan to "take immediate legal action."

"Shockingly as a result of the HIPA [sic] violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home," read the statement. "We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action."

According to the TMZ, Disick realized that he needed treatment during his time quarantining in Los Angeles.

Per the outlet, upon hearing of the photo leak, Scott called for a car to pick him up and is now headed back to Los Angeles.

Disick shares three children -- sons Reign, 5, and Mason, 10, and daughter Penelope, 7 -- with ex Kourtney Kardashian. He's most recently been romantically linked to Sofia Richie.