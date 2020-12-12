Kim Kardashian and Kanye West leading 'separate lives' in marriage: report

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly leading much different lives despite having been married for six years.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, who turned 40 last month, and West survived quite the turbulent summer, as the 43-year-old rapper declared his 2020 presidential run and made some controversial comments regarding their marriage and family.

A source tells People magazine that the two "very much live separate lives" at the moment.

The insider said Kardashian, who is studying to become a lawyer, has been delving into her work and "projects that are important to her." The source said West is doing the same.

"Their lives don't overlap much," the source added.

Reps for Kardashian and West did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

Despite potential troubles in her marriage, the source said Kardashian, a criminal justice reform activist, "seems happy" and continues to be "very focused on work and causes."

"She strongly believes she can make a change when it comes to prison reform," the source added.

Kardashian most recently made headlines for her support of inmate Brandon Bernard, who was convicted of murder as a teenager and was executed on Thursday.

Kardashian had long supported Bernard, sharing photos of meeting the prisoner and his family, all the while taking to her social media accounts to raise awareness about his death sentence. On Wednesday, she called on President Trump to commute Brandon's execution on Twitter.

"This is her passion," the source says of Kardashian's criminal justice reform work. "Her family is very proud of her."

Back in July, Kardashian stood by West after the rapper became emotional on stage at a campaign rally and claimed the couple previously considered aborting their daughter, North, 7.

Kardashian took to social media to discuss West's bipolar disorder for the first time, noting that while the disorder is "painful to understand," she finds her husband to be a "brilliant and complicated" person who is simply struggling to deal with his mental illness at times.

The pair also continued to put on a united front in the public eye after West deleted a tweet in which he claimed he had been trying to divorce Kardashian for years.