'Sandlot' star Marty York seen in shirtless Hollywood nightclub brawl

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A night out in Hollywood took a violent turn for "The Sandlot" actor Marty York, who was filmed engaging in a physical fight outside a popular Los Angeles nightclub.

Footage obtained by TMZ captured the 43-year-old actor — best known for his role as Alan "Yeah-Yeah" McClennan in the 1993 cult classic — fighting with another man Saturday outside the Warwick nightclub on Sunset Boulevard.

The altercation appears to begin on the sidewalk before quickly intensifying and moving into a nearby parking garage, where the two men continue throwing punches between rows of cars.

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In the video, York is seen throwing hits while also absorbing blows to the face. He's seen shirtless as the confrontation escalates, with both men appearing unsteady on their feet during the exchange.

The other man is briefly knocked off balance and falls to the ground after delivering a rapid series of punches.

York described the incident as an act of self-defense, telling TMZ, "Some unknown individual charged at me, and I had to defend myself."

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The chaotic scene unfolded in public, with onlookers nearby as the fight continued.

Despite the physical nature of the clash, authorities were not contacted, and no arrests were reported.

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The circumstances leading up to the confrontation remain unclear, and York has not issued any additional statements.

The former child star rose to fame as part of the ensemble cast of "The Sandlot."

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He also appeared in additional 1990s TV series, including "Saved by the Bell: The College Years," "Boy Meets World," "Sliders" and "Hey Arnold."

In 2017, York appeared in an episode of the Showtime series "SMILF."