Rob Kardashian seeking primary custody of daughter over Blac Chyna's partying lifestyle: report

Rob Kardashian has reportedly filed for primary custody of his and Blac Chyna’s 3-year-old daughter, Dream, alleging that his ex's behavior has created an unsafe environment for the child.

According to TMZ, Rob, 32, filed court documents alleging that Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, has adopted a partying lifestyle that’s having a negative impact on Dream.

The outlet reports that Kardashian is accusing his ex of partying regularly with strangers at her house with the child present. In addition to alleged cocaine use, Rob says Chyna is drunk all the time, with a former employee claiming that she spends $600 on alcohol per day and can down an entire bottle of Hennessy on her own.

The 31-year-old reality star is also alleged to have frequent violent, physical outbursts in the home, which Rob claims are starting to impact Dream’s behavior. In addition to her personal hygiene being poor, the outlet reports that Dream has started swearing as well as “naked twerking, and acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her.”

Rob's sister and “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian is reportedly also quoted in the documents saying that she’s noticed a behavioral change in Dream when she babysits. Khloe claims that Dream is “more in defense mode” when she first arrives and has been “decidedly more aggressive” under Chyna’s care. She adds that Dream has said she doesn’t want to go back with her mom.

A representative for Chyna had no comment when reached by Fox News. A representative for Rob did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TMZ reports that the documents indicate Rob is seeking to reduce Chyna’s custody to weekend visits with a nanny present to end things if anything violent happens in front of Dream. He also seeks to have her submit to drug and alcohol testing no less than 30 minutes prior to each visit.

The legal struggle is not new for the couple, who engaged in a highly contentious and public breakup in 2017. However, in May, Chyna spoke with Entertainment Tonight to say that she and Rob had reached a good co-parenting place.

“I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing," she told the outlet. "It's something that a lot of people need to practice."