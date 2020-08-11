Kanye West seemingly squashes beef with Kris Jenner following explosive Twitter rant

Kanye West seemingly made amends with Kris Jenner after he made explosive remarks about Kim Kardashian's mom on Twitter last month.

"My mother in law Kris Jenner ... makes the best music playlist," West, 43, tweeted on Tuesday.

The appreciative comments about Jenner, 64, come weeks after he reportedly referred to the famed mom-ager as “Kris Jong-Un,” called her boyfriend Corey Gamble “Calmye,” said the matriarch is involved in “white supremacy” because she didn’t reply to his texts, and informed her that she couldn't see his kids.

KRIS JENNER BREAKS SOCIAL MEDIA SILENCE AFTER KANYE WEST’S TWEETSTORM INSULTS

Jenner has yet to comment on her son-in-law's remarks.

Kardashian, 39, was reportedly "most upset" by West's insults toward her mother.

"She was most upset that [Kanye] said that Kris isn't allowed around the kids," an insider told People magazine last month. "Nothing could be further from the truth. Kris is an important part of the kids' lives and Kim loves the bond they have. She's 100% allowed around the kids."

KIM KARDASHIAN 'MOST UPSET' OVER KANYE WEST'S CLAIM THAT HER MOM KRIS JENNER CAN'T SEE THEIR KIDS: REPORT

Amid the family drama, Kardashian and West are reportedly working to save their marriage despite divorce claims.

Last month, the rapper went on an explosive tweetstorm and said that he’s been “trying" to divorce the reality star since November 2018.

Since their relationship issues became public, Kardashian had a tearful reunion with West in Wyoming, followed by a trip to the Dominican Republic with their four children. The couple touched down in Miami, Fla., on Sunday, according to Entertainment Tonight.

KIM KARDASHIAN LAUGHS WITH KANYE WEST IN FAMILY VIDEO FOLLOWING REPORTS OF MARITAL STRUGGLES

“Kim and Kanye have put a lot on hold professionally to be together with their family," a source told ET. "They spent time out of the country together and are back in the States continuing their vacation.”

They added: “Kim and Kanye love one another and want to work on saving their marriage."

"The couple has had time to spend with their kids, as well as discuss their future and what that looks like, without anyone else getting involved," the source claimed. "They need time off the grid until they have things figured out."

KIM KARDASHIAN BREAKS SILENCE ON KANYE WEST'S BIPOLAR DISORDER: 'HE IS BRILLIANT BUT COMPLICATED'

Last month, Kardashian broke her silence about West's social media outburst, citing his bipolar disorder for the first time.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star said she realized that her husband’s words can carry particular weight and “cause strong opinions and emotions” due to his status as a public figure. However, she said she finds him to be a “brilliant and complicated” person who is simply struggling to deal with his mental illness at times.

West later gave a public apology to his wife for discussing their relationship issues over social media.

KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST HAVE BEEN CONSIDERING DIVORCE FOR WEEKS: REPORTS

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.to [sic] Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me," the presidential hopeful wrote on Twitter.

Although West did not specify what "private matter" he was referring to, it's likely related to his admission during a South Carolina campaign rally last month that the couple considered abortion when they were expecting their first child, daughter North, 7.

"Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to," West told a crowd while crying. "She stood up and she protected that child. You know who else protected a child? Forty-three years ago, who do you think protected a child?”

KIM KARDASHIAN AND HER FAMILY ARE 'SHIELDING' HER FOUR KIDS: REPORTS

The Yeezy founder also subtly shaded the reality star's past photoshoot with Playboy.

West and Kardashian have been married since 2014.

FOX News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.