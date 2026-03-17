Shia LaBeouf begs strangers for matches in underwear during bizarre hotel incident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shia LaBeouf appeared to cause a commotion in Italy.

LaBeouf, 39, was allegedly roaming through a hotel lobby in Rome wearing just his underwear.

The "Transformers" actor could be heard asking for a match while holding a cigarette in his mouth, in a video obtained by TMZ.

SHIA LABEOUF 'NOT INTO' REHAB PUSH, CITES 'SMALL MAN COMPLEX' FOR MARDI GRAS BRAWL

"Come on bro, gimme a f--- match. You got a match?" the shirtless actor asked bystanders.

SHIA LABEOUF RUNS FROM COURTHOUSE AFTER POSTING $100K BOND IN NEW ORLEANS MARDI GRAS BATTERY CASE

LaBeouf's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

A judge last month ordered the "Even Stevens" actor to return to drug and alcohol rehabilitation after he was charged with two counts of battery over an alleged assault that took place on Feb. 17.

In an interview on "Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan" shared on YouTube, LaBeouf admitted he was ready to face the music for his actions, but refuted the idea of treatment as a solution.

"It's not nice to hurt people – ever, it's f---ing lame. People got hurt, we've gotta deal with that. I'm gonna deal with that in full," he said of the Feb. 17 arrest. "I'll eat it all. It was on me, not on them. It was on me. I f---ed up."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

LaBeouf suggested that "clout chasing" was what sparked his Mardi Gras brawl last month. Authorities responded to a simple battery on the 1400 block of Royal Street at approximately 12:45 a.m. Feb. 17, when two male victims reported being assaulted, the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) told Fox News Digital.

"I was drunk, and then I felt infringed upon… like in terms of my proximity. But I wasn't in my right mind and so it's on me."

He continued, "I said words that are not OK to say. I don't want to hurt nobody's feelings."

LaBeouf was reportedly "causing a disturbance and becoming increasingly aggressive at a Royal Street business" the night of his arrest. When a staff member attempted to eject the actor from the establishment, LaBeouf allegedly used "his closed fists on the victim several times," police said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Multiple people allegedly attempted to hold LaBeouf down outside the business in the Faubourg Marigny district, and he was eventually let up in hopes that he would leave.

The "Disturbia" star allegedly struck the same victim again with "closed fists to the victim’s upper body" before allegedly assaulting another person by punching them in the nose.

"LaBeouf was again held down until police arrived," police said. "He was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. Upon release, he was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery."