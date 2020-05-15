11 best romantic movies to stream now

One thing is certain: We can always use a little love in our lives.

Whether it’s filled with drama, comedy or plenty of adventure, there’s no better place to find it than a feel-good movie you can stream from the comfort of home.

If you’re yearning for an escape, a good cry or just want a reason to laugh out loud, here are some romantic films worth watching this weekend:

“Jerry Maguire” (1996)

When sports agent Jerry Maguire (Tom Cruise) has a moral epiphany and gets fired for expressing it, he decides to put his new outlook on life to the test by taking on the role of an independent agent. But when a single mother (Renee Zellweger) joins the film, the pair begin to fall in love as they attempt to make a struggling business function.

Where to find: Netflix

“The Artist” (2011)

If you’re a fan of classics, then this surprisingly modern black-and-white romantic comedy is perfect for you.

An egomaniacal film star (Jean Dujardin) develops an unlikely relationship with a young dancer (Berenice Bejo) during Hollywood’s silent film era. The Oscar-winning movie (and yes, it’s a silent one) is said to have taken inspiration from real-life old Hollywood stars Gloria Swanson and Douglas Fairbanks.

Where to find: Netflix

“Dear John” (2010)

Nicholas Sparks, the writer behind “The Notebook," transformed another of his novels for the big screen.

This romantic drama explores how a soldier (Channing Tatum) falls in love with a conservative college student (Amanda Seyfried) while he’s on leave. But the pair couldn’t have anticipated the shocking consequences of their whirlwind romance.

Where to find: Netflix

“Hitch” (2005)

Dating coach Alex “Hitch” Hitchens (Will Smith) attempts to mentor bumbling Albert (Kevin James), who is desperate to win the heart of glamorous Allegra Cole (Amber Valletta). But along the way, Hitchens is faced with his own challenges when he tries to woo Sara Melas (Eva Mendes), who somehow isn’t fazed by his seemingly untouchable techniques.

Where to find: Netflix

“The Duchess” (2008)

Georgiana, Duchess of Devonshire (Keira Knightley), is an 18th-century aristocrat who is trapped in a failed marriage and resorted to living with her husband’s mistress. She ends up falling in love with a young charismatic politician who could very well be her downfall. This period piece also stars Ralph Fiennes, Dominic Cooper and Hayley Atwell, among others.

Where to find: Netflix

“Splash” (1984)

As a boy, Allen Bauer (Tom Hanks) is rescued by an enchanting mermaid (Daryl Hannah) from drowning. She returns to him 20 years later as a human and he quickly falls head over heels. However, a scheming scientist (Eugene Levy) is determined to reveal her shocking secret and possibly destroy their chance at a happily ever after.

Where to find: Disney+

“Bridget Jones’s Diary” (2001)

Bridget Jones (Renee Zellweger) believe the New Year is a time for self-improvement and a chance to finally find love. She chronicles all of her comical misadventures but will Mr. Right finally come calling?

Where to find: Amazon Prime

“Some Like It Hot” (1959)

When two musicians (Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon) witness a mob hit, they flee and join an all-female band in disguise. However, it is then when Joe (Curtis), who is dressed up as Josephine, meets blonde bombshell Sugar Kane Kowalczyk (Marilyn Monroe), creating further hilarious complications.

Where to find: Amazon Prime

“The Big Sick” (2017)

Pakistan-born comedian Kumail (Kumail Nanjiani) meets a grad student named Emily Gardner (Zoe Kazan) and quickly falls in love. But when Emily contracts a mysterious illness that leaves her in a coma, Kumail must face her American family, his traditional Muslin parents, and his feelings. The actor's real-life love story served as the inspiration for this romantic comedy.

Where to find: Amazon Prime

“To Catch a Thief” (1955)

In this Alfred Hitchcock classic, John “The Cat” Robie (Cary Grant) is a retired jewel thief who finds himself in a whirlwind romance with a captivating socialite (Grace Kelly) on the French Riviera.

Where to find: Amazon Prime

“Ghost” (1990)

This major tearjerker tells the tale of a murdered man (Patrick Swayze) whose spirit lives on after death in hopes of protecting his one true love (Demi Moore).

Where to find: Amazon Prime