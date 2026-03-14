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‘Yellowstone’ star Luke Grimes targeted by Montana locals as move from LA sparks small-town fury

Actor tells Joe Rogan that someone wrote 'go back' in dust on his California friends' car during visit

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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‘Marshals’ star Luke Grimes reveals why he ditched California for Montana Video

‘Marshals’ star Luke Grimes reveals why he ditched California for Montana

"Yellowstone" star Luke Grimes told Fox News Digital that it felt like "leaving home" ditching Montana for Los Angeles after filming.

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Luke Grimes, best known for his role as Kayce Dutton in "Yellowstone" and its spinoff "Marshals," is facing unexpected backlash after leaving Hollywood behind for life in Montana.

The actor told Joe Rogan that moving to the Big Sky State hasn’t always been smooth sailing, and his move from Los Angeles has sparked unexpected fury among locals.

"Well, your show made a lot of f---ing people move out there, though," Rogan pointed out during his podcast.

‘MARSHALS’ STAR LUKE GRIMES ON WHY HE AND HIS WIFE DITCHED HOLLYWOOD FOR MONTANA

Luke Grimes

Luke Grimes felt like he was "leaving home" anytime he would return to Los Angeles from Montana. (Getty Images)

"That’s true. Yeah. And they’re not happy about it," Grimes admitted. "The valley that I live in, we had some people come visit us. Our friends from California drove out, and we went on a hike and we were in their car, and they had, you know, Cali plates."

Grimes continued, "We get off the hike, and someone had written ‘go back’ in the dust on their car. Like, people are super weird about it, so I don’t tell anyone exactly where I’m at because they would get really mad at me."

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Luke Grimes in a black cowboy hat and tan shirt leans against a car in a scene from "Yellowstone"

Luke Grimes played Kayce Dutton on Paramount Network's "Yellowstone." (Paramount Network)

The tension has spilled into public spaces, the Hollywood actor explained.

WATCH: ‘MARSHALS’ STAR LUKE GRIMES REVEALS WHY HE DITCHED CALIFORNIA FOR MONTANA

‘Marshals’ star Luke Grimes reveals why he ditched California for Montana Video

"I can’t go to bars there anymore because whatever that one idiot is, is at the bar, and he can’t wait to start a fight with me. Just like, can’t wait to do it because it’s like a win-win for him, you know? He gets to sue me or something. I don’t know, but it’s a lose-lose for me," Grimes said.

However, the move to Montana was a personal choice for Grimes and his family.

'YELLOWSTONE' SPINOFF 'MARSHALS' SHOCKS FANS BY KILLING OFF MAJOR DUTTON FAMILY MEMBER IN PREMIERE

Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and John Dutton (Kevin Costner) walk in stride in a shot from "Yellowstone"

Luke Grimes starred alongside Kevin Costner in "Yellowstone." (Paramount Network)

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In February at the "Marshals" premiere, the actor explained to Fox News Digital why he and his wife, Brazilian model Bianca Rodrigues, left Hollywood behind.

"I was going up there three or four months out of the year and then anytime we’d get done filming, and I’d come back here, it sort of felt like I was leaving home rather than going back home," he said.

Luke Grimes sits on a horse in Marshals

Luke Grimes stars in "Yellowstone" spinoff series, "Marshals." (CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. )

The couple, who share one son, Rigel Randolph Grimes, fell in love with Montana slowly over several years.

"It was just a gear change that slowly happened over a course of a few years and then, yeah, my wife and I just fell in love with it and decided to live there," he added.

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Grimes returned to screens as Kayce Dutton in "Marshals," the latest expansion of Taylor Sheridan’s "Yellowstone" universe.

According to an official synopsis, Dutton "joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring ranger justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

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