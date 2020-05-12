Kevin James stars in short film mocking overzealous coronavirus response

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kevin James released a short film on his YouTube channel that mocks people’s seemingly overzealous response to the coronavirus.

The actor often releases short videos on his channel, including a series in which he pretends to be the sound guy on famous movie sets such as “A Star is Born” and “Joker.” His latest, titled “Out of Touch,” directly mocks people who are harshly judging others for not wearing masks or practicing social distancing in public spaces amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The film opens on James and another man running for their lives as police sirens and officers with flashlights chase them through the woods. Eventually, the runner with James’ character is caught and the viewer hears dogs ripping him to pieces as police shout for him to stop resisting arrest.

The short then cuts to "six hours earlier," where it’s revealed that the two men were seen by others shaking hands in a park amid the coronavirus pandemic, clearly not practicing proper social distancing. One passerby in a mask and gloves calls 911 and reports the hand shakers to the authorities, resulting in the lengthy chase.

While the video is meant to be a funny satire of an extreme reaction to people not practicing social distancing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people avoid gatherings and remain six feet apart from one another at all times in an effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday morning, more than 4.1 million coronavirus cases have been diagnosed worldwide, more than 1.33 million of which are in the U.S., the most impacted country on the planet.

This isn’t the first short film that James has shared that takes place in the time of the coronavirus. The “King of Queens” star shared “A Quarantine Birthday” on May 1 depicting a man who comes home to a surprise party. As he dances and socializes with friends, the video cuts to reality, showing him sitting alone in his home with a virtual reality headset on, blowing out the candle on one sad cupcake.

On Monday, James took to Instagram to eulogize his “King of Queens” co-star Jerry Stiller, who died over the weekend.

“One of the most kind, loving, and funny people to ever grace this earth,” James wrote over a behind-the-scenes photo of the two of them on the show’s set. “Thank you for so many incredible memories. I love you and miss you. Requiescat in pace.”