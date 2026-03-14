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Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton gives health update at Dollywood after postponing Las Vegas residency shows

The 80-year-old singer admits she's been dealing with health setbacks while grieving husband Carl Dean's death

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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Dolly Parton details what she loves about country music Video

Dolly Parton details what she loves about country music

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Dolly Parton delivered a candid health update while kicking off the 2026 season at Dollywood, revealing grief took a physical toll after the death of her husband of nearly six decades, Carl Dean.

The country legend told fans she had been "worn down and worn out" while grieving for her late husband and also dealing with a few health setbacks.

"I’ve not been touring, as you know," Parton said during a keynote speech, according to footage shared by local station WVLT 8. "I’ve had a few little health issues, and we’re taking good care of them."

Parton, 80, admitted the emotional toll of losing Dean — who died March 3, 2025, at age 82 after 58 years of marriage — left her feeling drained.

DOLLY PARTON REFUSES TO SLOW DOWN AT 79, FEELS LIKE SHE’S ‘JUST GETTING STARTED’ DESPITE HEALTH SETBACKS

Dolly Parton speaking at a fireside chat and press conference for

Dolly Parton shared a health update at Dollywood. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

"I just kind of got worn down and worn out, grieving over Carl and a lot of other little things going on," Parton said. "I just got myself kind of where I needed to build myself back up spiritually, emotionally and physically. But all is good. It didn’t slow me down."

Despite the setbacks, Parton appeared upbeat as she took the stage with Eugene Naughton, president of the Dollywood Company, to celebrate the park’s new season.

The "9 to 5" singer also shut down speculation about her love life with a dose of her trademark humor.

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Carl Thomas Dean in a green t-shirt and jeans holds hands with Dolly Parton in bright yellow pants and a red tie jacket

Dolly Parton and Carl Dean were married for nearly 60 years. (Dolly Parton/Instagram)

After joking that fans shouldn’t mistake Naughton for her "new husband," Parton confirmed she hasn’t started dating since Dean’s death.

"I think Carl Dean’s waiting for me," she said. "If I should show up at the pearly gates with somebody else, he would not like that. He’d be saying, ‘Who’s that little pisser? You leave him outside the gates.’"

Fox News Digital has reached out to Parton for comment.

Parton has faced mounting health concerns in recent months, even prompting the country icon to delay a highly anticipated return to the stage.

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Dolly Parton and Carl Dean

Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, died in Nashville. He was 82. (Dolly Parton/Instagram)

In September, Parton sparked worry among fans when she announced she would postpone her upcoming Las Vegas residency, originally scheduled for December 2025, and push the shows to September 2026 as she dealt with ongoing health issues.

A month later, the 80-year-old singer addressed the speculation directly on social media, assuring followers she was doing just fine.

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Dolly Parton plays guitar at Dollywood

Dolly Parton poses for a portrait with her guitar at Dollywood in 1993 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. (Ron Davis/Getty Images)

She captioned the post, "I ain't dead yet!"

The update came months after the devastating loss of her husband.

"Carl and I spent many wonderful years together," the "Jolene" singer wrote on social media at the time.

"Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."

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Parton first met Dean at a laundromat when she was just 18 and he was 21. The pair married in 1966 and went on to build a decadeslong relationship largely outside the spotlight.

Though rarely seen publicly with his superstar wife, Dean remained a constant presence behind the scenes, quietly supporting Parton throughout her legendary career.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

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