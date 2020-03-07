Keira Knightley refuses to film nude scenes after becoming a mother of two

Keira Knightley is done stripping down on camera, the actress revealed in a new interview.

The 34-year-old star opened up about how motherhood has changed her perspective on tackling new roles and what she feels comfortable with doing on set.

Speaking to the Financial Times, Knightley said she always felt "completely comfortable" filming nude scenes on camera but revealed those days are over.

"I'm really happy with my body. It's done an amazing thing," Knightley said, referencing the birth of her and husband James Righton's two daughters, Edie, 4, and Delilah, 6 months. "But I also don't want to stand there in front of a whole film crew."

Plus, Knightley joked, "The nipples droop!"

The "Pride and Prejudice" actress said becoming a mom has changed her willingness to strip down like she used to.

"I have been comfortable earlier with more nudity than I am now. I have had a kid, I am in my thirties, I am very happy with my body," she added.

Knightley hinted that today's sex scenes are a bit more risque than the ones she filmed years ago, such as when the actress went topless for 2008's "The Edge of Love."

"You can take the whole thing and put it in a completely different thing, and it's on some porn site," the actress said.

Fast-forward to today, and the mother of two has placed a no-nudity clause in her contract. She said this has given her "total control" over the sex scenes she appears in.

"That was a choice," the "Love Actually" star said of the clause. "I get to choose the body double. It is an interesting selection process! It kind of goes like, 'That's a little bit like you, but better. She has a lovely body, so she can do this'...then I get final approval of what the edit is."

While her body confidence remains high, Knightley said she doesn't feel a "need to get it out that much anymore."

Knightley stars in the upcoming film "Misbehaviour," which follows a group of women who devise a plan to disrupt the 1970 Miss World beauty competition in 1979.

The star's comments come nearly two years after she revealed she almost quit acting after the pressures of Hollywood gave her post-traumatic stress disorder and led to a mental breakdown in 2007.

"I always wanted to be top of the class, and I always wanted to be perfect," she said. "I tried being five pounds heavier, but then people say you have cellulite, and then five pounds lighter, and then you’re anorexic and causing people to die. It was just so much," she lamented to the Sunday Times Style magazine at the time. "But in a funny way I think I was quite lucky in that it was so insane that I sort of recognized it."

She's credited her family and close friends for helping her turn around. "Ultimately I didn't want them to win. The only thing I want to do is make films."