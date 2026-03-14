Zach Braff shuts down rumors he has an AI chatbot girlfriend: 'Please update all gossip sites'

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Zach Braff is responding to rumors he has an AI Chatbot girlfriend.

The 50-year-old actor took to his Instagram stories on Thursday, March 12 to dispel rumors he has a romantic relationship with an AI Chatbot, which first surfaced in December 2025 following an episode of the "I Need You Guys" podcast.

"I'm not dating a chatbot," Braff wrote on his story alongside a screenshot from the podcast. "I can't believe I have to type these words. It is a storyline in an upcoming ep of 'Scrubs.' Maybe it came from that? Not sure. But not me. Love, The guy not dating his chatbot. Please update all gossip sites."

In another slide in his stories, Braff added that he "had no idea until tonight" that the podcast was where the rumor started, since he doesn't have a TikTok account.

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In the Dec. 16 episode of the podcast, hosted by Max Silvestri, Jenny Slate and Gabe Liedman, the trio were speaking to actor Kumail Nanjiani, when Silvestri brought up that he knows of an actor who has an AI girlfriend.

"There's a well-known actor who is currently in a romantic relationship with his AI chatbot," Silvestri said. "And [he] brings the chatbot with him places and talks to the chatbot. I think on the phone or computer or whatever."

When pressed for more details, Silvestri said the actor is as to "near A-list as TV can get you," before adding that he's "also done films." When Silvestri later texted the group the actor's name, Nanjiani responded by saying, ""Perfect! I will say, good description, not A-list."

After further discussion, Slate jumped in saying, "we can't put this on our podcast. It's not nice," with Braff screenshotting that portion and adding the caption, "I feel like now is a good time to be kind to people."

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Silvestri defended himself on his Instagram story in response to Braff's social media post, stating, he has "never mentioned this man's name in my life."

"Aren't there more important stories in the world right now? Between tariffs and energy prices, the average American can barely afford to charge their girlfriend," he said.

Fans originally tied Braff to the story after a different but similar story was brought up on a February episode of Caleb Hearon's podcast, "So True," in conversation with Chris Fleming. While he didn't name the actor, Fleming referred to him as "Mr. Tumnus," a term he has used in reference to Braff in the past.

Braff's last public relationship was with actress Florence Pugh. The two began dating in 2019 after they met on social media in 2018. They later worked together on Braff’s short film "In the Time It Takes to Get There."

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The two dated for a few years before quietly calling it quits in early 2022. The two dealt with scrutiny during their relationship due to their 21-year age gap.

Pugh was 24 years old and Braff was 45 years old when they first got together.

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"I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life tell anyone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place," Pugh said in an April 2020 Instagram reel addressing the scrutiny.

In the past, Braff has dated actresses Mandy Moore, Shiri Appleby and Taylor Bagley.