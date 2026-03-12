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Chappell Roan turns heads with bold see-through look at Paris Fashion Week: PHOTOS

'Pink Pony Club' singer Chappell Roan was joined Jessica Chastain, Zendaya and Diane Kruger in Paris as A-listers sported bold looks

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
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Chappell Roan commanded attention at Paris Fashion Week, arriving in a daring sheer black look that left little to the imagination.

Roan, 28, embraced the sheer trend taking over the fashion industry as A-list stars stepped out in bold looks this past week. "The Subway" singer was joined by Zendaya, Jessica Chastain and K-pop star Jennie.

Roan's look came as no surprise as she's known to push boundaries in fashion.

KATE MOSS, SOFIA VERGARA STUN IN SHEER LOOKS AT PARIS FASHION WEEK: PHOTOS

Chappell Roan attending the McQueen Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show.

Chappell Roan attends the McQueen Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 8, 2026, in Paris, France. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images)

Chappell Roan attending the McQueen Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show.

Chappell Roan attended the McQueen show as part of Paris Fashion Week. (Jacopo Raule / Getty Images)

Roan attended the Alexander McQueen show on March 8 wearing a sheer, full-length black gown. The dress featured a structured, corset-style bodice made of semi-transparent fabric.

The "Pink Pony Club" singer wore her hair in defined waves.

Zendaya attending the Louis Vuitton show at the Louvre.

Zendaya showed off her legs at Paris Fashion Week. (Neil Mockford / GC Images)

Zendaya stepped out in a tailored white button-down shirt with structured shoulders and a sharp collar. The actress tucked her top into a dramatic high-low skirt that featured a voluminous, cloud-like silhouette revealing her toned legs.

She styled her hair in a swept-back updo with loose tendrils framing her face.

Jennie Kim attending the Chanel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show.

Jennie Kim attended the Chanel fashion show in Paris. (Jacopo Raule / Getty Images)

K-pop star Jennie joined the sheer trend while attending the Chanel fashion show on March 9. The "How You Like That" singer wore a black bra and matching high-waisted briefs beneath a knee-length, sheer dress. The netted dress featured intricate green beading arranged in a diamond lattice pattern.

She accessorized with pointed-toe slingback heels and wore her hair in a sleek high bun.

Diane Kruger attending the Givenchy Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show.

Diane Kruger shows off her midriff at Paris Fashion Week. (Neil Mockford / GC Images)

Diane Kruger showed off at the Givenchy show. The actress and model wore a structured black leather crop top featuring delicate spaghetti straps, revealing a sliver of midriff.

Kruger paired the cropped top with a matching high-waisted black leather midi skirt. She accessorized with a bold red top-handle handbag and oversized silver statement earrings.

Jessica Chastain standing outside the Zimmermann show.

Jessica Chastain wears orange to Paris Fashion Week. (Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain stunned in a bold, head-to-toe orange ensemble. "The Help" star chose a sharply tailored, double-breasted blazer in a vibrant citrus hue. The blazer fell to mid-thigh, functioning almost as a mini dress and revealing a coordinating orange outfit underneath.

Chastain wore her voluminous red hair in loose waves over her shoulders.

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