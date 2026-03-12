Chappell Roan turns heads with bold see-through look at Paris Fashion Week: PHOTOS

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Chappell Roan commanded attention at Paris Fashion Week, arriving in a daring sheer black look that left little to the imagination.

Roan, 28, embraced the sheer trend taking over the fashion industry as A-list stars stepped out in bold looks this past week. "The Subway" singer was joined by Zendaya, Jessica Chastain and K-pop star Jennie.

Roan's look came as no surprise as she's known to push boundaries in fashion.

KATE MOSS, SOFIA VERGARA STUN IN SHEER LOOKS AT PARIS FASHION WEEK: PHOTOS

Roan attended the Alexander McQueen show on March 8 wearing a sheer, full-length black gown. The dress featured a structured, corset-style bodice made of semi-transparent fabric.

The "Pink Pony Club" singer wore her hair in defined waves.

Zendaya stepped out in a tailored white button-down shirt with structured shoulders and a sharp collar. The actress tucked her top into a dramatic high-low skirt that featured a voluminous, cloud-like silhouette revealing her toned legs.

She styled her hair in a swept-back updo with loose tendrils framing her face.

K-pop star Jennie joined the sheer trend while attending the Chanel fashion show on March 9. The "How You Like That" singer wore a black bra and matching high-waisted briefs beneath a knee-length, sheer dress. The netted dress featured intricate green beading arranged in a diamond lattice pattern.

She accessorized with pointed-toe slingback heels and wore her hair in a sleek high bun.

Diane Kruger showed off at the Givenchy show. The actress and model wore a structured black leather crop top featuring delicate spaghetti straps, revealing a sliver of midriff.

Kruger paired the cropped top with a matching high-waisted black leather midi skirt. She accessorized with a bold red top-handle handbag and oversized silver statement earrings.

Jessica Chastain stunned in a bold, head-to-toe orange ensemble. "The Help" star chose a sharply tailored, double-breasted blazer in a vibrant citrus hue. The blazer fell to mid-thigh, functioning almost as a mini dress and revealing a coordinating orange outfit underneath.

Chastain wore her voluminous red hair in loose waves over her shoulders.