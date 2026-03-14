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Jason Aldean

Brittany Aldean shows off green bikini in spring break beach photos with family

The 37-year-old mom posted beach snaps featuring husband Jason Aldean and their 2 children

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
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Brittany Aldean is sharing some "spring break snaps" on Instagram.

The 37-year-old mom of two posted a series of pictures from her beach vacation with her family, including some of her posing on the beach in a green bikini.

In one of the photos, Aldean can be seen leaning on a palm tree and looking off into the distance, while wearing a green bikini. She paired the look with a yellow skirt, dangling earrings and a pair of brown sunglasses.

Another photo shows her posing in the same bikini, but looking into the camera rather than off in the distance. She can be seen posing in the same outfit in her hotel room, this time carrying a green and white beach bag and smiling at the camera.

Brittany Aldean posed in a green bikini while leaning on a palm tree.

Brittany posed in a green bikini while leaning on a palm tree. (Brittany Aldean Instagram)

BRITTANY ALDEAN ENJOYS GIRLS' TRIP IN BEACHSIDE BIKINI SNAPS

Her two kids, daughter, Navy, and son, Memphis, can be seen smiling at the camera while enjoying some smoothies in one photo, and her husband, country singer Jason Aldean, can be seen cuddling with their daughter in another.

"I know y’all are having a super time!!! I love the pictures!!!" one fan wrote, while another added, "Love these cutie spring breakers."

Brittany also posed with her face towards the camera.

Brittany also posed with her face towards the camera. (Brittany Aldean Instagram)

"Simple perfection!! Enjoy the beach and sunshine w the babes!!!" a third fan wrote.

She previously posted snaps from her family vacation, which featured her in a yellow bikini and her kids playing in the swimming pool.

Brittany posted photos from her hotel room while carrying a green and white beach bag.

Brittany posted photos from her hotel room while carrying a green and white beach bag. (Brittany Aldean Instagram)

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Brittany and Jason first met in 2012 when Jason was still married to his ex-wife, Jessica Ussery. Their relationship began in scandal when they were photographed kissing while he was still married, leading him to file for divorce in April 2013.

They confirmed they were dating in March 2014, getting engaged later that year in September 2014. Less than a year later, the two tied the knot in March 2015.

After more than a decade together, the former "American Idol" contestant and her husband collaborated professionally for the first time, releasing their first duet, "Easier Gone," in January 2026.

"People have always asked if we were ever going to do anything, and I think we were kind of nonchalant about it for a long time, and I think Jason always said, ‘It would have to be the right song.’ Finally, one came along," Brittany said in a fan Q&A.

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Jason Aldean and wife Brittany attend an event

The Aldeans released their first duet together in January 2026. (Getty Images)

While their marriage is going strong, the duet tells the story of a couple who are singing about the breakdown of their relationship after they decided to part ways.

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"You were easier gone / You were easier out of this town / And I almost had this letting you go thing figured out / Yeah, it was easy to lie / To myself on a Friday night / When I wasn’t face to face / With how good you looked movin’ on / Yeah, you were easier gone," they sing in the song.

Lori Bashian is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

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