Brittany Aldean shows off green bikini in spring break beach photos with family

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brittany Aldean is sharing some "spring break snaps" on Instagram.

The 37-year-old mom of two posted a series of pictures from her beach vacation with her family, including some of her posing on the beach in a green bikini.

In one of the photos, Aldean can be seen leaning on a palm tree and looking off into the distance, while wearing a green bikini. She paired the look with a yellow skirt, dangling earrings and a pair of brown sunglasses.

Another photo shows her posing in the same bikini, but looking into the camera rather than off in the distance. She can be seen posing in the same outfit in her hotel room, this time carrying a green and white beach bag and smiling at the camera.

BRITTANY ALDEAN ENJOYS GIRLS' TRIP IN BEACHSIDE BIKINI SNAPS

Her two kids, daughter, Navy, and son, Memphis, can be seen smiling at the camera while enjoying some smoothies in one photo, and her husband, country singer Jason Aldean, can be seen cuddling with their daughter in another.

"I know y’all are having a super time!!! I love the pictures!!!" one fan wrote, while another added, "Love these cutie spring breakers."

"Simple perfection!! Enjoy the beach and sunshine w the babes!!!" a third fan wrote.

She previously posted snaps from her family vacation, which featured her in a yellow bikini and her kids playing in the swimming pool.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Brittany and Jason first met in 2012 when Jason was still married to his ex-wife, Jessica Ussery. Their relationship began in scandal when they were photographed kissing while he was still married, leading him to file for divorce in April 2013.

They confirmed they were dating in March 2014, getting engaged later that year in September 2014. Less than a year later, the two tied the knot in March 2015.

After more than a decade together, the former "American Idol" contestant and her husband collaborated professionally for the first time, releasing their first duet, "Easier Gone," in January 2026.

"People have always asked if we were ever going to do anything, and I think we were kind of nonchalant about it for a long time, and I think Jason always said, ‘It would have to be the right song.’ Finally, one came along," Brittany said in a fan Q&A.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

While their marriage is going strong, the duet tells the story of a couple who are singing about the breakdown of their relationship after they decided to part ways.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"You were easier gone / You were easier out of this town / And I almost had this letting you go thing figured out / Yeah, it was easy to lie / To myself on a Friday night / When I wasn’t face to face / With how good you looked movin’ on / Yeah, you were easier gone," they sing in the song.