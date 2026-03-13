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Last person to see JFK Jr. alive reveals chilling premonition about his fatal flight that night

Aviation analyst Kyle Bailey details 'deep concern' watching JFK Jr. board plane in new witness account

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
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Aviation expert explains JFK Jr.'s final flight risks Video

Aviation expert explains JFK Jr.'s final flight risks

Kyle Bailey, author of "Witness," details the "graveyard spiral" he believes doomed John F. Kennedy Jr., warning how low visibility, darkness and overwater flying can overwhelm a novice pilot.

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Kyle Bailey felt a "deep concern" as he watched John F. Kennedy Jr., Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and Lauren Bessette climb aboard the small plane that would never reach its destination.

On July 16, 1999, the trio perished when the single-engine plane Kennedy was piloting crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Martha's Vineyard. At the time, Bailey had also planned to fly to the island off the coast of Massachusetts but changed his mind because of "iffy" weather conditions.

Bailey, a licensed pilot and aviation analyst for Fox News and the last known person to see Kennedy his wife and sister-in-law alive has written a new book, "Witness: JFK Jr.'s Fatal Flight." It examines the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

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Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. looking directly at the camera in dark suits.

John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy were killed on July 16, 1999. Kyle Bailey, the last known person to see them alive, has written a new book, "Witness." (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

"I’ve seen John do that trip many, many times," the 52-year-old told Fox News Digital. "It was just a typical Friday night. I planned on making two flights, an earlier flight in the afternoon, which I did for about an hour, just to go up for a spin. And then the nighttime flight was longer. It was, as we say in aviation, the three H's — hazy, hot and humid. Your typical New York City July day and evening."

"From my experience, I sensed that, based on those conditions, there probably would be reduced visibility that night up in Martha's Vineyard," Bailey said. "It didn’t mean I was going to cancel my trip right then, though."

Lauren Bessette talking to her sister Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr.

John Kennedy, Jr., wife Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and her sister, Lauren Bessette (left, leather coat) outside Bubby's in Tribeca on Nov. 15, 1997. All three perished together in a plane crash off Martha's Vineyard on July 16, 1999.  (Lawrence Schwartzwald/Sygma via Getty Images)

Bailey, then 25, was at Essex County Airport in Caldwell, New Jersey, when Kennedy arrived in an unassuming vehicle. At one point, the magazine publisher even whizzed by Bailey to buy a bottle of water and a banana from the convenience store. Everything appeared ordinary, said Bailey.

WATCH: AVIATION EXPERT EXPLAINS JFK JR.'S FINAL FLIGHT RISKS

Aviation expert explains JFK Jr.'s final flight risks Video

When Bailey embarked on his first short trip, he noticed visibility "wasn’t great." After landing, he monitored the weather. But as temperatures rose, it became hazier, raising concerns that fog could quickly develop along the coast.

Bailey decided to call off his trip.

John F. Kennedy Jr. standing with his dog Friday.

John F. Kennedy Jr. is seen here with his dog on Friday, Dec. 30, 1996 at a Montana airport. (Anne Sherwood/Getty Images)

"I decided that night to cancel the flight," he said. "I was mad, but it was the right decision for me."

John F. Kennedy Jr. entering a car in New York City.

John Kennedy Jr. kept a low profile as he arrived for his doomed flight. (Lawrence Schwartzwald/Sygma via Getty Images)

Still, Bailey continued to keep a close eye on the conditions.

"I was noticing that the temperature and dew point, those spreads were getting closer and closer," he explained. "In weather, what that means is, there’s a very high probability of ground fog developing. In John's case, perhaps he wasn't told that or didn't know. You really can’t fault him for that, for what he doesn’t know or what he wasn’t told."

A close-up of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy looking concerned.

John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy attend an exhibition at the Whitney Museum in New York City on Nov. 4, 1996. (Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

"I knew from experience on those very hot, hazy, humid summer nights, fog and low visibility could be a problem, especially flying over water," he shared. 

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Book cover for Witness.

"Witness — JFK Jr.'s Fatal Flight: The Last Witness," is available now. (Independently Published)

"In John’s case, especially at nighttime, he was planning on leaving after I was going to. It would’ve been more challenging for a VFR pilot with hazy, hot, humid conditions, a partial horizon, and now, on top of that, total darkness."

"For a VFR pilot at night, when you lose that horizon, it's like jumping off the edge of the earth into a complete sea of darkness," he added.

John F. Kennedy Jr. riding a bike.

John F. Kennedy Jr. bicycling in Block Island. (Rick Maiman/Sygma via Getty Images)

After Kennedy quietly completed his pre-flight checks, Bailey saw his plane take off at 8:38 p.m.

John F. Kennedy Jr. with an injured ankle holding onto his crutch.

John F. Kennedy Jr. sits with his leg in a cast at the George Magazine "Politicians vs. Pundits" auto race held at the U.S. Air Arena on June 15, 1999, in Landover, MD. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

"I went home to my mother that night and said something to the effect of, ‘I just saw JFK Jr. at the airport. I hope he doesn’t kill himself someday in that airplane,’" Bailey recalled. 

"That Piper Saratoga was a new airplane for him. It was complex and high-performance, unlike his older airplane, which he had just sold. I really hoped he had his instructor with him. I was just concerned for him. Was it a premonition? Possibly. But it was more of a deep concern for John and the two others."

John F. Kennedy Jr. in a tux smiling next to his wife Carolyn Bessette Kennedy.

John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette Kennedy were supposed to attend Rory Kennedy's wedding. (Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images)

Kennedy had purchased the plane in April 1999, months before the crash. According to reports, he had logged only a few dozen hours in the Saratoga with limited night experience in the aircraft.

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A red and white plane at an airport.

Where John Kennedy Jr. kept his Piper Saratoga airplane. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

"I wasn’t sure if he had an instructor aboard the airplane," said Bailey. "After the tragedy, a lot of people would come up to me and say, ‘Why did you let him take off? Why didn’t you say something?’ The answer is, I didn’t know who was on the plane with them. 

"I saw the three of them board the plane, but since I wasn’t fixed on that plane the entire time, I wasn’t sure if an instructor walked over there. That’s why I didn’t say anything. I just hoped he had an instructor with him. The conditions weren’t horrible, but they weren’t great."

"I went home to my mother that night and said something to the effect of, ‘I just saw JFK Jr. at the airport. I hope he doesn’t kill himself someday in that airplane.'"

— Kyle Bailey, author of "Witness."
John F. Kennedy Jr. kissing Carolyn Bessette Kennedy on the cheek.

John F. Kennedy Jr. gives his wife Carolyn a kiss on the cheek during the annual White House Correspondents dinner on May 1, 1999, in Washington, D.C. (Tyler Mallory/Liaison/Getty Images)

Bailey didn’t know that earlier in the day, Kennedy had told his flight instructor he didn’t need him for the journey and that he "wanted to do it alone."

Aerial view of Martha's Vineyard.

An aerial view of Martha's Vineyard. (Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images)

The plan seemed simple. Kennedy would first fly to Martha’s Vineyard and drop off his sister-in-law. Then he and his wife would head to Hyannis Port for the wedding of his cousin, Rory Kennedy, the next day. 

But at the time, Kennedy was still in the process of completing his instrument training and was flying by visual flight rules. While he had about 300 hours of flying experience, he was recovering from a broken ankle. It was also a dark, moonless night.

Lauren Bessette Kennedy's luggage.

A business card belonging to Lauren Bessette, sister-in-law of John F. Kennedy, Jr., was used as a luggage tag on a travel bag recovered on July 17, 1999, at Philbin Beach. (Evan Richman/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Under those conditions, investigators believe Kennedy may have struggled to see shore lights or other landmarks to help guide him.

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A Coast Gard ship on the water.

A Coast Guard ship carrying Senator Ted Kennedy and his son, Congressman Patrick Kennedy, passes by the lighthouse in Gay Head, Massachussetts, as they head to the USS Grasp, which recovered the body of John F. Kennedy Jr. six miles off Gay Head, on July 21, 1999. (Stephen Jaffe/AFP via Getty Images)

Bailey said the "graveyard spiral" quickly came to mind.

"It’s a rapid turning descent of the airplane," he said. "In John’s case, it would be from losing that visual horizon. Your mind is playing tricks with you, saying you’re straight, you’re turning, but you really aren’t."

A helicopter flying over water.

A Coast Guard helicopter hovering over the ocean during the search for John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife Carolyn and her sister Lauren. (Steve Liss/Getty Images)

"Imagine you have the control column in front of you," Bailey explained. "You pull back, the plane goes up. You push forward, and that goes down. You turn the control right or left, and you know the plane will turn. But if you’re a novice pilot or if your mind is playing tricks on you, your first instinct is to pull that control column back. But being that the airplane is in a turn and the wings aren’t level, it’s actually tightening that spiral and increasing the G-forces.

Search and rescue map for John F. Kennedy Jr.

A television technician holds up the official handout map of the search and rescue area off Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts before a press conference on July 21, 1999. (John Mottern/AFP via Getty Images)

"If you put enough G-force on the airplane, you could overstress the components, like the wing and tail. You could have structural failure. But in John’s case, the result was crashing into the ocean, unfortunately."

On Saturday morning, Bailey checked the weather at an FAA flight service station. He wondered if he could fly that day instead. But a missing airplane alert was issued — a Piper Saratoga that had departed Essex County Airport that Friday evening.

Bailey’s heart sank.

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy walking outside with John F. Kennedy Jr.

John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy stand in front of their apartment in Tribecca in New York City. (Jon Naso/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

"I immediately recognized the color of the Saratoga and the tail number," he said. "I was hoping, praying that maybe he turned back or was in Martha’s Vineyard on the ground. 

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Police during the search for John F. Kennedy Jr.

Police maintain a security zone for the press outside the Kennedy compound in Hyannisport, Massachusetts, on July 18, 1999.  (John Mottern/AFP via Getty Images)

"I remember I told my family, ‘If this airplane is not found within two hours, he is probably a goner, along with the other two on the plane. I assumed the worst, but hoped for the best that there was maybe even a slim chance somebody might be found alive. But in the back of my mind, I knew that was pretty much not going to happen."

The wreckage of the Piper Saratoga was found five days later. Navy divers recovered the bodies of Kennedy, 38, Bessette Kennedy, 33 and Bessette, 34, from the ocean floor.

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A memorial for John F. Kennedy Jr.

Flowers and a photograph, left in front of the Tribeca apartment building where John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr. lived, as a display of sympathy after he lost his life crashing into the Atlantic Ocean while flying a Piper Saratoga light aircraft.  (Andrew Holbrooke/Corbis via Getty Images)

"The National Transportation Safety Board determines the probable cause(s) of the accident to be: the pilot's failure to maintain control of the airplane during a descent over water at night, which was a result of spatial disorientation," the report read. "Factors in the accident were haze and the dark night."

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

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