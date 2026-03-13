Brooks Nader addresses Kevin Costner dating speculation

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Brooks Nader is addressing romance rumors with Kevin Costner after photos of the pair went viral online.

Earlier this month, Nader, 29, and Costner, 71, were spotted at the Las Vegas opening of the social club Zero Bond.

According to TMZ, the model and actor were both in attendance at Scott Sartiano’s VIP dinner on March 7. The outlet also noted that Nader and Costner's conversation seemed more platonic than romantic.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Nader shut down those rumors after being asked about their interaction.

BROOKS NADER AND SISTERS POSE FOR BIKINI PHOTO SHOOT DURING DOMINICAN REPUBLIC GETAWAY

"Oh my gosh. I am single. As of right now, I am single," she told the outlet before covering her face with her hands. Nader then shifted the conversation to her role in the upcoming "Baywatch" reboot, sharing that she's fully investing her time into preparing for the show.

"Oh my gosh. I am single. As of right now, I am single." — Brooks Nader

Fox is gearing up to reboot the iconic lifeguard show with a slew of new, young cast members. Including Nader, the "Baywatch" reboot cast will include gymnast Livvy Dunne, Stephen Amell, Shay Mitchell, Jessica Belkin and Noah Beck.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, the new "Baywatch" is set to launch during the 2026-2027 season. Filming will take place in Venice Beach and Fox’s Century City backlot this spring.

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The new show's synopsis reads: "The wild child Hobie Buchannon we all loved from the original series is now a Baywatch Captain, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch. Hobie’s world is turned upside down when Charlie, the daughter he never knew, shows up on his doorstep, eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy and become a Baywatch lifeguard alongside her dad."

"OG heartthrob Cody Madison now runs The Shoreline, the unofficially official Baywatch bar-and-grill, and still puts on the red trunks for the occasional shift saving lives. He’s a mentor to and a friend, providing a second home for his fellow lifeguards… and always offering free wings after a big save," the synopsis concluded.

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Nader rose to fame on the reality series "Love Thy Nader," in which she stars alongside her three sisters.

The show documents the sisters living under one roof in New York , something Brooks has admitted "is a struggle" at times, while capturing both the high-profile moments and the blowups that come with four strong personalities sharing a space.

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