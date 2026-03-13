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Brooks Nader addresses Kevin Costner dating speculation

The 29-year-old model and reality star was spotted with the 71-year-old actor at Las Vegas social club Zero Bond

By Janelle Ash Fox News
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Brooks Nader is addressing romance rumors with Kevin Costner after photos of the pair went viral online.

Earlier this month, Nader, 29, and Costner, 71, were spotted at the Las Vegas opening of the social club Zero Bond.

According to TMZ, the model and actor were both in attendance at Scott Sartiano’s VIP dinner on March 7.  The outlet also noted that Nader and Costner's conversation seemed more platonic than romantic.

Brooks Nader and Kevin Costner

Brooks Nader denied that she's currently dating Kevin Costner. (Getty Images)

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Nader shut down those rumors after being asked about their interaction.

BROOKS NADER AND SISTERS POSE FOR BIKINI PHOTO SHOOT DURING DOMINICAN REPUBLIC GETAWAY

"Oh my gosh. I am single. As of right now, I am single," she told the outlet before covering her face with her hands. Nader then shifted the conversation to her role in the upcoming "Baywatch" reboot, sharing that she's fully investing her time into preparing for the show.

"Oh my gosh. I am single. As of right now, I am single." 

— Brooks Nader

Fox is gearing up to reboot the iconic lifeguard show with a slew of new, young cast members. Including Nader, the "Baywatch" reboot cast will include gymnast Livvy Dunne, Stephen Amell, Shay Mitchell, Jessica Belkin and Noah Beck.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, the new "Baywatch" is set to launch during the 2026-2027 season. Filming will take place in Venice Beach and Fox’s Century City backlot this spring.

Brooks Nader stands on a red carpet at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills.

Brooks Nader is the oldest of the four Nader sisters.  (Gilbert Flores /Variety via Getty Images)

Kevin Costner at the Cannes Film Festival

Kevin Costner and Brooks Nader were spotted together out in Las Vegas on March 7. (Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

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The new show's synopsis reads: "The wild child Hobie Buchannon we all loved from the original series is now a Baywatch Captain, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch. Hobie’s world is turned upside down when Charlie, the daughter he never knew, shows up on his doorstep, eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy and become a Baywatch lifeguard alongside her dad."

Brooks Nader attends the 2025 ESPY Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

Brooks Nader rose to fame from the reality series "Love Thy Nader." (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

"OG heartthrob Cody Madison now runs The Shoreline, the unofficially official Baywatch bar-and-grill, and still puts on the red trunks for the occasional shift saving lives. He’s a mentor to and a friend, providing a second home for his fellow lifeguards… and always offering free wings after a big save," the synopsis concluded.

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Nader rose to fame on the reality series "Love Thy Nader," in which she stars alongside her three sisters.

Brooks Nader at New York Fashion Week in a white coat in February 2026.

Nader will star in the "Baywatch" reboot. (XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

The show documents the sisters living under one roof in New York, something Brooks has admitted "is a struggle" at times, while capturing both the high-profile moments and the blowups that come with four strong personalities sharing a space.

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Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

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