10 best royal documentaries to stream right now

Romance, drama, tragedy – the British royal family has become the real-life soap opera we can’t stop watching.

Netflix’s “The Crown” provides plenty of epic entertainment made fit for a queen or king that explores the dramatic triumphs and downfalls of Buckingham Palace and beyond. But if you’ve managed to watch every single episode, or you simply want to brush up on your knowledge, there are plenty of fascinating films to be discovered.

Here are our picks for the 10 royal documentaries you can stream right now.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S 'MEGXIT' TO BE DRAMATIZED IN NEW LIFETIME MOVIE

“Diana: In Her Own Words” (2017)

This documentary uses the personal recordings Princess Diana made for the shocking tell-all that was written by her biographer Andrew Morton. The royal narrates her own life and the struggles she endured behind palace doors. The special also features both rare and archival footage.

Where to find: Netflix

PRINCE CHARLES SHARES HIS FAVORITE BREAKFAST RECIPE ON SOCIAL MEDIA

“The Royal House of Windsor” (2017)

Ever wanted to know how Britain’s ruling dynasty made its mark in the last 100 years? The docuseries covers it all, starting with the outbreak of World War I, leading up to Prince Charles preparing to become the future king of England.

Where to find: Netflix

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY STAYING AT $18 MILLION BEVERLY HILLS MANSION OWNED BY TYLER PERRY, REPORT CLAIMS

“Diana: 7 Days That Shook the World” (2017)

While many shows focus on Princess Diana’s seemingly fairy tale marriage and public divorce, this BBC special examines the aftermath of her tragic death and the tense, dramatic week impacting the royal household, leading up to her funeral.

Where to find: Netflix

MEGHAN MARKLE WILL 'CARVE OUT A WORK-LIFE BALANCE' THAT INCLUDES A LOT OF TIME WITH ARCHIE, ROYAL EXPERT SAYS

“Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy”

Prince William and younger brother Prince Harry open up about their mother, the late Princess of Wales. The royal siblings get candid on personal memories, beloved mementos, as well as how Diana’s life and work continue to influence them.

Where to find: Amazon Prime

PRINCE ANDREW AND EX-WIFE SARAH FERGUSON STILL OWE $8M ON SWITZERLAND SKI CHALET, FACING LEGAL ACTION: REPORT

“The Majestic Life of Queen Elizabeth II” (2013)

In honor of Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Celebration, this documentary was created to chronicle the reigning monarch’s 60-year-reign, staring with the death of her father, King George VI, and ending with the marriage of Prince William and Kate Middleton. It features rare archive footage detailing a princess’s rise to the throne.

Where to find: Amazon Prime.

PRINCESS MARGARET'S 'FLIRTING' WITH RICHARD BURTON 'PERTURBED' ELIZABETH TAYLOR, LONGTIME FRIEND CLAIMS

“The Queen Mother: A Royal Century”

There was more to the Queen Mother’s life than giving birth to Queen Elizabeth II. In this documentary, viewers are taken on a journey where they learn how the beloved matriarch became a revered figure in British life. Royal expert David Starkey details how one of the longest-lived members of the royal family made her mark from World War II to the end of the 20th century.

Where to find: Amazon Prime

JENNIFER GARNER PENS SWEET NOTE TO MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY, THANKS THEM FOR SHARING ARCHIE

“Prince Philip: The Plot to Make a King” (2015)

This documentary on Queen Elizabeth’s husband has stirred some controversy since its release for taking a different approach detailing the life of Prince Philip and his arrival into the British royal family. According to the film, Lord Mountbatten allegedly conspired to marry his nephew into the family.

Where to find: Amazon Prime

KATE MIDDLETON SAYS PRINCE GEORGE GETS ‘UPSET’ OVER PRINCESS CHARLOTTE’S LOCKDOWN SCHOOLWORK FOR THIS REASON

“The Royals” (2014)

This six-part documentary covers every aspect of royal life you’ve ever wondered about, including babies, pets, weddings and scandals. While the series mainly follows the younger generation of royals, several experts do weigh in on how their choices have forever impacted the monarchy.

Where to find: Amazon Prime

AUTHOR EMILY GIFFIN APOLOGIZES FOR MEGHAN MARKLE COMMENTS: 'I AM TRULY SORRY FOR THAT NEGATIVE IMPACT'

“Margaret: The Rebel Princess” (2019)

Queen Elizabeth II’s younger sister Princess Margaret has always been viewed as the “rebel” of the British royal family and this two-part documentary explains why. Learn how this princess manages to unite both modernity and tradition throughout her life and romances.

Where to find: Amazon Prime

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY RELEASE NEW VIDEO OF ARCHIE FOR HIS FIRST BIRTHDAY

“Wallis Simpson: The Secret Letters” (2016)

Before Meghan Markle, Wallis Simpson was a divorced American socialite who captivated a British royal’s heart – so much so that he was willing to give up the throne and instead, be with the woman he loved. The film explores how recently discovered letters show a new side to Simpson and how she may have reportedly felt trapped into marrying Edward VIII.

Where to find: Amazon Prime

PRINCE WILLIAM ALLOWS AIR AMBULANCES TO LAND AT KENSINGTON PALACE AMID THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC