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Gina Gershon reveals 'creepy' encounter with man who later murdered Playboy Playmate Dorothy Stratten

Actress recalls Paul Snider approaching her at LA nightclub just weeks before he killed wife Dorothy Stratten

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
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Candice DeLong calls Playboy Playmate Dorothy Stratten's killer a 'psychopath' Video

Candice DeLong calls Playboy Playmate Dorothy Stratten's killer a 'psychopath'

The retired FBI profiler says Paul Snider exploited women for profit and killed Stratten when she tried to leave him, calling his actions unforgivable. DeLong is the host of  the true crime podcast "Killer Psyche."

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Gina Gershon will never forget her brief encounter with Paul Snider, the "creepy" small-time hustler who later murdered his wife, Playboy Playmate Dorothy Stratten, before killing himself.

The actress has a new memoir out, "AlphaPussy: How I Survived the Valley and Learned to Love My Boobs," chronicling her rise to Hollywood stardom and the many famous faces she met along the way. The "Bound" and "Showgirls" star told Fox News Digital that her meeting with Snider continued to unsettle her for years.

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Gina Gershon details her wild encounters in Hollywood Video

"How did it stay with me? Well, because it was creepy to begin with," said the 63-year-old. "I was just out there dancing with my friend, and then very soon after that, you heard about the horrible murder in which he killed his wife, Dorothy Stratten. And honestly, it really creeped me out."

"It scared me, thinking, ‘Oh my God, I was just talking to that guy just a few weeks ago. What if I said ‘Sure?’ It scared me, but I listened to my instincts. He was really a creep. I don’t think [you need] great instincts for that."

Gina Gershon wearing all black and smiling in New York City.

Gina Gershon attends "The Testament Of Ann Lee" New York screening at Crosby Street Hotel on Dec. 9, 2025. (Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images)

It was 1980 when Gershon went dancing at a Los Angeles nightclub with Jodie Foster, whom she befriended in college, according to her book.

Gina Gershon on the runway.

Gina Gershon walks the runway during the Lingua Franca NYFW Autumn/Winter 2025 Runway Show at The Bowery Hotel on Feb. 4, 2025, in New York City. (Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"We had to be 21 to get into the club, but I guess since Jodie was famous, they let us in," she wrote. "Definitely a perk."

Book cover for AlphaPussy

Gina Gershon's memoir, "AlphaPussy: How I Survived the Valley and Learned to Love My Boobs," is available now. (Akashic Books, Ltd.)

As they were having fun, "some weird guy with a mustache" approached Gershon.

"Would you ever consider posing for Playboy?" he asked. "I know Hef. I could introduce you."

Gina Gershon in a black gown being escorted from the Met Opera.

Gina Gershon at the Met Opera opening on Sept. 21, 2025, in New York City. (Alyssa Greenberg/WWD via Getty Images)

Gershon declined, but the man insisted, saying she was "perfect" for the magazine and "just what they’re looking for."

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Gina Gershon wearing a pink boa in a scene from "Showgirls."

Gina Gershon went on to star in the 1995 cult classic "Showgirls." (© 1995 United Artists/Murray Close/ALAMY)

"No, thank you," Gershon replied firmly. "I want to be an actress, so I don’t think that would be a good idea."

A close-up of Gina Gershon.

Gina Gershon attends a special screening for "Borderlands" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Aug. 6, 2024, in Hollywood. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

"My wife, Dorothy, is an actress," said Snider, as quoted in the book. "And being the centerfold totally helped her. She’s now starring in a Peter Bogdanovich movie. Think about it."

Snider handed Gershon a business card before he "sauntered away."

A young Gina Gershon at a dance class.

Actress Gina Gershon on the set of the Tri-Star movie "Red Heat" in 1988. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

"He was so slimy he practically left a trail of ooze in his wake," Gershon wrote. "Jodie and I looked at the card, which had ‘Paul Snider’ written on the front. Creepy. I threw it away, and we got out of there."

Three weeks later, Gershon read in the newspaper that Snider had murdered Stratten, 20, before turning the gun on himself. He was 29.

A scene from Star 80.

Mariel Hemingway as Dorothy Stratten and Eric Roberts as Paul Snider in a scene from the film "Star 80," circa 1983. (Paramount/Getty Images)

"In 1981, Bob Fosse, one of my favorite directors, made ‘Star 80,’ a film about the tragedy," Gershon wrote. "I was very happy not to have been a subject in that movie."

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Gina Gershon acting out a scene from "Bound."

Gina Gershon also starred in 1996's "Bound" opposite Jennifer Tilly. (Maximum Film/ALAMY)

Gershon still shudders when she recalls meeting Snider.

"There was something very sleazy and icky about him," she told Fox News Digital. "And honestly, I wasn’t interested in posing for Playboy. I wanted to be a very serious actress. And especially at that time, you just didn’t do that."

Gina Gershon at the anniversary event for "Sophie's Choice."

Gina Gershon told Fox News Digital she's always trusted her gut instincts in Hollywood. (Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images)

Snider scouted Stratten when she was a teenager serving ice cream at a Dairy Queen in Vancouver, Canada, People magazine reported. Stratten was helping her mother make ends meet while Snider, a local pimp, had big dreams of Hollywood fame.

Dorothy Stratten

Dorothy Stratten was Playboy Magazine's 1980 Playmate of the Year. (Getty Images)

Snider arranged and paid for a nude photoshoot that helped Stratten get noticed by Playboy at age 18. Described as shy, she initially hesitated to strip down, but Snider persisted until she gave in. 

The pair married in 1979, a few months before she turned 19. That year, Stratten was named Miss August and later became Playmate of the Year for 1980.

Dorothy Stratten signing autographs.

Dorothy Stratten is seen at the Playboy Mansion in 1980. (Fotos International/Getty Images     )

As Stratten’s fame rose, a jealous Snider found himself left behind. 

Candice DeLong, a retired FBI profiler, recently explored the case in her true crime podcast, "Killer Psyche." DeLong told Fox News Digital that Snider was a "psychopath" who "used, abused and eventually murdered Dorothy Stratten."

Candice DeLong at a podium speaking.

Candice DeLong speaks onstage during "Wondery Exhibit C: A True Crime Experience Live" at Gotham Hall on Oct. 24, 2023, in New York City. (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Wondery)

"He was never a partner," DeLong stressed. "He was an abuser from the moment he met her. Before he knew her name, he said to a man, ‘That girl’s going to make me a lot of money.’ That’s how the relationship started. In his mind, he saw her as a cash register."

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WATCH: CANDICE DELONG CALLS PLAYBOY PLAYMATE DOROTHY STRATTEN'S KILLER A ‘PSYCHOPATH’

Candice DeLong calls Playboy Playmate Dorothy Stratten's killer a ‘psychopath’ Video

"Paul Snider is a psychopath, not to be confused with psycho," DeLong explained. "We hear the term psycho and think, ‘woo woo, somebody’s crazy.’ Psychopath does not mean that. It’s a clinical term for someone who is afflicted with antisocial personality disorder. They don’t care about other people. But the most important thing to remember about them is they’re users and abusers of the rest of us."

Snider and Stratten’s relationship quickly deteriorated, and they separated. Friends of the couple said Snider had become increasingly controlling and abusive.

Hugh Hefner posing with Playboy Playmate Dorothy Stratten

Hugh Hefner is seen here with Dorothy Stratten as she holds a plaque naming her 1980 Playmate of the Year.  (Julian Wasser/Online USA Inc./Getty Images)

During their separation, Stratten began a relationship with filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich, whom she met at the Playboy Mansion, People reported. Bogdanovich wrote a part for her in his 1981 romantic comedy, "They All Laughed." Believing Stratten was having an affair, Snider hired a private investigator.

Dorothy Stratten and Peter Bogdanovich walking together.

Director Peter Bogdanovich and Dorothy Stratten are seen on the location of their film, "They All Laughed," circa 1980. (The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images )

Stratten filed for divorce. She and Snider agreed to meet at their former home to discuss the financial terms of their split. Reports say friends warned her not to go.

"She didn’t want to be with him anymore," said DeLong. "She was in love with Peter Bogdanovich, who was infinitely better for her than Paul. [But] Paul could not handle her leaving him. And so, he destroyed the source of his pain. He took a young woman away from the rest of us because he couldn’t stand her not being there to open her wallet for him."

Dorothy Stratten and Paul Snider in a smiling portrait.

Playmate Dorothy Stratten and husband Paul Snider, circa 1978. (Associated Press )

On Aug. 14, 1980, the day of their meeting, Snider shot Stratten to death with a shotgun, then turned the gun on himself. Their bodies were later found by friends.

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Poster for "Killer Psyche" true crime podcast.

Candice DeLong, the host of "Killer Psyche," spoke to Fox News Digital about the case of Dorothy Stratten. (Audible Original)

"I can understand why he killed himself right afterward," said DeLong. "Maybe he was horrified at what he did. I don’t think so. I think he probably knew he was going to San Quentin for the rest of his life or possibly death row in San Quentin."

Bogdanovich wrote a book published in 1984 titled "The Killing of the Unicorn," in which he criticized Hefner and the Playboy empire for its alleged role in events he said ended in Stratten’s death. 

Smiling Dorothy Stratten

Dorothy Stratten worked at Dairy Queen before she became a star on the rise.     (Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Images     )

Nine years later, at age 49, he married her younger sister, Louise Stratten, who was 20. They divorced in 2001, but continued living together with her mother in Los Angeles, The Associated Press reported.

Peter Bogdanovich looks glum/frowns in a photo wearing a black bandana scarf and textured jacket

Peter Bogdanovich attends a special screening of "Cake" on Nov. 23, 2014, in West Hollywood. He died in 2022. (Araya Diaz/Getty Images for cinema prive)

Bogdanovich told Fox News Digital in 2017 that his love for the late model has never faded.

"[I miss her] wisdom, her laugh, her warmth, her beauty, her humor, her charm, her elegance [and] her empathy. Everything about her I miss, she had."

The director died in 2022. He was 82.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

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