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Morrissey cancels concert after festival noise leaves him in 'catatonic state' from sleep deprivation

British rockstar describes his Spain hotel as 'indescribable hell' during Las Fallas festival

By Janelle Ash Fox News
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British rock star Morrissey called off his concert in Spain for a very relatable reason.

On Thursday, Morrissey shared a statement on his website saying that his show scheduled in Valencia was called off "due to sleep deprivation."

According to the statement, the musician traveled from Milan "but has been unable to rest in Valencia due to noise." The "loud techno singing (and) megaphone announcements" made it impossible for him to get a good night's rest.

MORRISSEY CANCELS WEEKEND SHOWS AFTER RECEIVING ‘CREDIBLE THREAT’ ON HIS LIFE DURING WORLD TOUR

Morrissey

Morrissey canceled his Valencia show due to sleep deprivation. (Getty Images)

"This experience has left Morrissey in a catatonic state," the statement said.

The Las Fallas festival in Valencia is a five-day spectacle, usually occurring March 15–19, that marks the beginning of spring with large, artistic sculptures. The creations are displayed throughout the city before being burned in a dramatic finale known as La Cremà.

Morrissey's statement emphasized in bold print that "the show is not canceled. Circumstances render the show impossible." It is unclear if ticket holders were able to get a refund.

Morrissey on stage

Morrissey said that Las Fallas festival kept him up after traveling from Milan. (Jim Dyson/WireImage)

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The musician described his hotel on Plaza Manises as "indescribable hell. It will take me one year to recover. And that is an understatement."

On Thursday, the Embassy of Spain in the UK shared a video of the Las Fallas festivities.

"The Fallas festival in Valencia has already begun, and we have had our first casualty. Morrissey has cancelled his show because he couldn't sleep," the statement read. "Fallas is noise, fireworks ... and there is a light that never goes out! Enjoy today’s mascletá!"

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Morrissey singing

Morrissey was a founding member of The Smiths, which disbanded in 1987. (Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

The ex-singer of the iconic 80s rock band The Smiths is currently on tour for his first solo album in six years, "Makeup Is a Lie."

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Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

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