Maxim Mexico cover girl Yovanna Ventura shares her favorite tips to staying healthy while in quarantine

Yovanna Ventura is using her time indoors heating things up in the kitchen.

The Maxim Mexico cover girl has been practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic while keeping busy. The model, who is passionate about cooking (and eating), has a YouTube channel where she features some of her favorite recipes every week.

The Lions talent told Fox News prepping tasty, yet healthy dishes while in quarantine can be surprisingly simple and fun.

“A tip that I stress to everyone is to make whatever you’re craving for, but healthily,” the 24-year-old explained. “This is a lifesaver for me because it allows me to get those flavors that I crave while still sticking with my healthy lifestyle, which overall makes me feel good and keeps me positive during this time. Last week, I was really craving for some Latin food and really wanted traditional white rice, black beans and meat.”

‘M*A*S*H’ STAR LORETTA SWIT SAYS SHE’S USING HER TIME IN QUARANTINE TO HONOR HEROES: ‘THEY ARE OUR LIFELINE’

‘BATMAN’ STAR BURT WARD SAYS WAKING UP ‘EVERY SINGLE DAY IN THE MOST WONDERFUL COUNTRY’ IS 'A GIFT’

“Now, I don’t eat meat and I wanted to keep it healthy so I swapped the meat for jackfruit, used quinoa for the rice and the kept the plantains,” she continued. “So I still got those Latin flavors I wanted and felt good about being able to keep it healthy.”

The model also shared she hasn’t given up on her beloved sweets. However, she does rely on tasty, fresh ingredients to keep cravings at bay.

“I love treats,” said Ventura. “A little treat I have been doing a lot recently is yogurt, frozen fruit and granola. This is one of my go-to's because it’s fast to make, it’s filling and I can switch up the flavors with different fruits to have variety.”

BEACH BOYS’ MIKE LOVE SAYS HE WANTED TO ‘GIVE A LITTLE GLIMMER OF HOPE’ WITH ‘THIS TOO SHALL PASS’

‘HAPPY DAYS’ STAR ANSON WILLIAMS RE-RECORDS ‘PUMP YOUR BLOOD’ TO ‘I’M GONNA WASH MY HANDS’ FOR CHILDREN

Ventura is aware that keeping a positive attitude during unprecedented times is a lot easier said than done. She shared that finding fun activities to keep you busy each day is key, especially when every day feels the same.

“Whether I am cooking, working out or feeling down, I play my favorite music,” said Ventura. “Music is so healing and we often associate it with good memories of fun times so I always will put on music that makes me happy and just let my mind wander, dance and have a good time with myself.”

She also had a special message for her 5.3 million followers.

“Be kind to yourself,” said Ventura. "This is an unprecedented time and we are all doing our best. Make yourself a priority and do things that make you feel good and know that even just by staying home you are doing a lot.”

'THE BIRDS' STAR TIPPI HEDREN REVEALS WHAT HER LIFE IS LIKE IN QUARANTINE: 'MY ONLY ROUTINE IS NO ROUTINE'

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI SAYS SHE’S GOING THROUGH ‘AN EMOTIONAL AND MENTAL BATTLE’ WHILE IN QUARANTINE

Back in February, Ventura told Fox News working out has been essential to her everyday routine.

“I can feel lazy in the beginning,” she explained at the time. “But once I’m [working out], I can’t stop. I really do love that feeling of being active and knowing I accomplished something. Lately, I’ve really been into boxing and kickboxing. I love hot yoga and regular gym routines when I don’t have the time to do those other activities. I feel like it really helps with my stress and anxiety. It just brings peace to my mind most of the time.”