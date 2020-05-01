Eva Mendes responds to social media user who questioned Ryan Gosling's parenting

Eva Mendes has taken it upon herself to respond to a social media user who questioned her partner Ryan Gosling’s parenting.

On Thursday, a fan commented on one of the actress's Instagram posts, writing: "Hi Eva, hope you will answer to [sic] my question. I really love you, really I do, but yesterday under your latest I saw that someone had thought what sometime [sic] I thought about your post."

"I mean sometime [sic] you seems [sic] a struggle [sic] single mother and we know that you have a man, but the way you write, I mean, seems that your husband let the hard job to you and he doesn't help you," the social media user said.

Mendes replied to the inquiry, and instead of issuing a snide response, the 46-year-old mom of two thanked the user for their “honest comment” and elected to deliver an “honest answer."

"I love women. I'm a girls' girl. I love connecting to women. That's mainly why I have this page,” Mendes explained. “So when I say I'm a ‘tired mama' and want to connect to other ‘tired mamas' it's not about excluding the fathers or other caregivers that do so much. It's just me connecting to other women but in no way does it de-value what papas do.”

“And why I don't talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a father is because I keep that part private. I don't want to involve him or how he parents because I don't feel comfortable crossing that boundary that I have set for myself,” she continued.

“I feel it's best that I continue to disclose what I'm comfortable with but not involve him or my kids too much," Mendes added. "It's not about being cagey or weird, it's just about staying private in a public space. Does that make sense? Hope so. Because this is my honest answer and I really do love connecting to you women."

Mendes’ thoughtful and civil response was met with praise by many of her followers who expressed their appreciation for her honesty -- and many exuded that they related to Mendes’ approach.

"I love this reply. And I am not famous in any sense and I am also a very private person," one user shared. "I choose to keep parts of my life to myself and close family and friends. I admire this."

Mendes also replied to that commenter.

"Right? I get it. I was like this wayyyy before I became an actress,” she explained. “I was like this when I was little and it came off as ‘secretive' but really it's just private. Thanks for getting it."

The “Hitch” actress and Gosling have been a pair for the better part of a decade and share daughters Esmeralda Amada, 5, and Amada Lee, 4.