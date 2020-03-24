'The Last Song' turns 10: A look back at the film

Now 10 years old, "The Last Song" is known for its guilty pleasure-style romance that all Nicholas Sparks adaptations embrace, but with a teenage twist.

However, the film is also known for bringing Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth together, launching a highly-publicized on-again-off-again romance that ended in divorce.

Despite what happened behind the scenes and in the years following production, "The Last Song" has endured as a feel-good movie -- albeit a tear-jerker -- for a decade now.

MILEY CYRUS AND LIAM HEMSWORTH END UP AT SAME PRE-OSCARS BASH: REPORTS

Here's a look back at the film:

A summer away from home

When angsty, rebellious Ronnie and her brother, Jonah, are sent to spend a summer with their estranged father in a beach town, she would not be more upset. Ronnie and her dad, Steve, have had a rocky relationship since he split up with Ronnie's mom several years before.

MILEY CYRUS FEATURES LIAM HEMSWORTH IN 'DECADE VIDEO' ON INSTAGRAM, ACKNOWLEDGES SPLIT

Steve, a musician, had previously bonded with Ronnie over their love of piano, but she no longer plays. Steve is currently filling his days creating a stained-glass window for a church that recently burned down.

A fateful meeting

While enjoying a milkshake on the beach one day, Ronnie is plowed into by Will, the town hunk. After spilling her shake, Ronnie dismisses Will and goes about her day until meeting Blaze and her boyfriend Marcus.

At a bonfire, Marcus hits on Ronnie, which angers Blaze, who frames Ronnie for shoplifting. Ronnie is arrested for the crime.

MILEY CYRUS 'RELIEVED' SHE AND LIAM HEMSWORTH REACHED DIVORCE SETTLEMENT, WANTS TO 'MOVE ON': REPORT

Ronnie later spends an evening defending a sea turtle nest with Will, who works at a local aquarium. Realizing there's more to him than she initially thought, Ronnie starts to develop feelings for Will.

Over before it began

The next day, Will takes Ronnie to the aquarium, but a girl from town tells Ronnie that a visit to the aquarium is part of Will's routine to woo ladies. Frustrated, Ronnie argues with Will about his past, but eventually, a passionate kiss puts everyone at ease, and a romance is born.

MILEY CYRUS LAUNCHES INSTAGRAM TALK SHOW TO PROVIDE LIGHT AMID CORONAVIRUS' 'DARK TIMES'

However, Ronnie soon learns the rumor going around town that her father burned down the church. Upset, she confides in Will. Will, feeling guilty, later confesses to Steve that it was his pal that burned down the church and that he's known the truth all along. Ronnie overhears the confession and ends things with Will.

Rough patch

Steve reveals that he is terminally ill, so Ronnie stays behind to care for him while her brother goes back home to New York. She begins to work on finishing a song started by her father because he can no longer play the piano. Ronnie plays the song in full for her father, who passes away just after she finishes.

MILEY CYRUS TESTS INSTAGRAM COMMUNITY GUIDELINES AGAIN, PROUDLY SHOWS OFF NIP SLIP IN NSFW POST

At Steve's funeral, Ronnie plays the song that she helped write as light shines through the stained glass window above.

Another fateful meeting

After the funeral, Ronnie runs into Will, who compliments her song and says he knows that Steve would have liked it too.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Later, while packing up to move to New York to attend Julliard, Ronnie notices Will nearby. Ronnie goes outside to speak with Will, who apologizes for everything, and Ronnie forgives him. Will then reveals that he's decided to transfer to Columbia University to be near Ronnie, prompting another passionate kiss and a happy ending.