Katy Perry posts new selfie with boyfriend Justin Trudeau in Instagram slideshow

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Katy Perry gave fans a glimpse into her life with her boyfriend.

In a recent Instagram post, the 41-year-old "Firework" singer shared a series of photos including a few of her daughter and with her boyfriend, the former prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

"You are the treasure you seek," she captioned the post.

One of the photos included in the post was a silly selfie of the two of them taken from a lower angle, which featured Perry giving a silly smile to the camera, while Trudeau gave a more serious expression.

KATY PERRY, JUSTIN TRUDEAU FLAUNT ROMANCE AT RISQUÉ FRENCH CLUB FREQUENTED BY HOLLYWOOD STARS

The former prime minister can also be seen elsewhere in the slideshow, in which he can be seen sitting at a dinner table and posing for the photo with one eye closed and looking through a wand made of green and blue pipe cleaners.

Also included in the post were photos of Perry at the dentist's office, of her daughter Daisy walking in the snow, a craft made by Daisy, Perry in the back of a car with a face mask on, and other moments she'd captured recently.

Fans in the comments section could not get enough of the pictures she chose to share, with one writing, "You’re doing a great job (at life), KP," and another adding, "Canada’s royal couple."

Trudeau and Perry first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted dining out together in July 2025 during her tour stop in Montreal. He was later seen at her concert with his daughter.

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After continuing to drop hints that they were seeing each other, the two were spotted holding hands at Perry's birthday party in Paris in October 2025. They later made the relationship Instagram official in December 2025 when the singer posted photos of the two of them together in Japan.

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The post featured photos of the two of them smiling cheek to cheek and one of their silhouettes as they stood in a dark room, as well as a black and white video of the two of them eating sushi together.

Perry was previously married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012. She then dated actor Orlando Bloom for about 10 years, separating briefly in 2017 and reuniting in early 2018. The two got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their daughter in 2020, before announcing their breakup in July 2025.

"Katy didn’t expect to fall for somebody so soon, but Justin checks all the boxes ," a source told People in October about Perry's relationship with Trudeau. "He has a great sense of humor, he’s charming and treats her with respect. Dating Justin is something she never saw coming, but she's really enjoying this surprising life twist."

The singer hinted at the possible reasons behind her split from Bloom in her song, "Bandaids," in November 2025. In the music video, Perry can be seen losing her wedding ring as she washes dishes.

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"Hand to God I promise I tried / There’s no stone left unturned / It’s not what you did, it’s what you didn’t / You were there, but you weren’t," she sang as she tried to retrieve it.

She continued singing: "Got so used to you letting me down / No use tryna send flowers now / Telling myself you’ll change, you don’t / Band-Aids over a broken heart."

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