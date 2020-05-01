‘Batman’ star Burt Ward says waking up ‘every single day in the most wonderful country’ is 'a gift’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As a canine crusader, life for Burt Ward has remained the same.

The actor, who starred as Robin in the ‘60s superhero series “Batman” alongside Adam West, told Fox News he has kept busy during the coronavirus pandemic working from home, running his nonprofit Gentle Giants Dog Rescue. His passion for pet rescue and adoption has inspired him to also launch a dog food line that he claims helps beloved members of the family live longer, healthier lives.

In hopes of spreading some good cheer to fans amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Boy Wonder will give a limited edition signed collectible photo with a personalized message to anyone who buys a large bag of Gentle Giants Dog and Puppy Food at Target or target.com throughout the month of May.

The offer originally launched in April, but Ward insisted the demand was so high he was happy to keep it going during these unprecedented times.

Ward said he would normally travel across the country to meet fans at conventions, but he hopes this can be the next best thing while he runs his charity from home.

“My wife and I work from home so not much has changed,” the 74-year-old told Fox News. “As much as I would love to be able to go out and raise awareness -- nobody wants to be limited, right? But I’ve found a way to turn things around and do something for our fans while helping dogs. I’ve always been an optimistic person. And I tell people all the time, ‘The first hundred years are the hardest. The rest is smooth sailing.’”

Ward encourages fans to keep the faith during unprecedented times and discover a new passion or hobby while staying safe at home.

“Every day is precious,” said Ward. “Life is the most precious commodity in the entire world. You have to live each day as if it were your last because one day, you will be right. And every moment of every day should be doing something, whatever you can, to create a better life for yourself. In my case, I’m very fortunate to have my wife of 30 years. We’ve devoted our lives to doing things for others. To be able to wake up every single day in the most wonderful country in the world and have the chance to do something for others is truly a gift.”

“Each day you can wake up is a blessing,” said Ward. “It really is wonderful. So I’m very happy. I would love to do more right now. But we have to be patient and diligent. We have to be careful. I’ve never washed my hands so many times in my life!”

Ward shared he has been inspired by everyday Americans carrying out an act of kindness for fellow citizens in the midst of the pandemic.

“What I think is so wonderful is watching the amazing American spirit of people coming together,” he explained. “We’re seeing people working in hospitals -- and some of them are getting sick -- and yet they’re so determined to help others.

“The love for our country is just so fantastic and it makes me thrilled. That keeps me going each day. I’m very thrilled that every single day that I get to be on this planet, I can try to make a better world for all of us. And we all have the capability to do just that.”

Ward encourages people to consider adopting a dog or cat to help with one’s loneliness. However, he warned that it’s a responsibility one should take seriously long after the pandemic is over. He advises doing the necessary homework to truly understand what it takes to give your pet a safe and happy home that will ensure a long life.

“These animals can offer us a lot of love and warmth in our lives right now,” said Ward. “Whether you’ve had the best day or the worst, they will love you unconditionally. I have two wonderful children and I love them so much. But I will say that not one of my dogs has ever asked me to buy them a car. But it’s a big responsibility. This is not a new piece of furniture for your home. It’s a living creature.”

Still, whether you are ready to open up your home or not to a cat or dog right now, Ward stressed that we will get through this pandemic together.

“Everyone wants to be happy,” he said. “And [I believe] there are three keys to happiness - someone to love, something to do and something to look forward to.”