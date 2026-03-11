Nicole Kidman's absolute non-negotiable rule for on-screen kisses with co-stars

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Nicole Kidman is sharing a hard limit when it comes to filming kissing scenes.

During a recent interview on the "Las Culturistas" podcast, the 58-year-old actress revealed she "cannot stand bad breath," calling it a "dealbreaker" for her when it comes to men. She noted, "You want me to lean in? Smell good."

"You could be the most gorgeous, gorgeous guy, and you come at me with bad breath, and I'm like, 'No, no, no,'" she shared. "It's like, if I say ‘breathe on me’ and I have to recoil? Yikes. I'm out. I am out. You could not offer me enough money."

The "Babygirl" actress added that "the taste of the mouth and the smell of the mouth is very important to me."

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She then shared an anecdote from her time filming intimate scenes with Alexander Skarsgård in "Big Little Lies," saying she called him out on set for eating a falafel sandwich before filming a scene in which they had to kiss.

"I'm like, 'No, no, no, Alex. I'm meant to be kissing you and into you. Put away the falafel now. Because the bad breath does not turn me on,'" she recalled. "I said, 'No more falafel. Nope. Not before you kiss. Not before you make love. No more falafel. Put the falafel away.'"

Kidman joked that she's "sure he did not eat a falafel ever again."

Skarsgård and Kidman played a husband and wife on the hit HBO show, showcasing the patterns which can exist within abusive relationships. Kidman won a Critics Choice Award, an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award for her work in the series, honoring real-life victims of domestic abuse when accepting these awards.

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"Sometimes when you’re acting, you get a chance to bring a bigger message — we shine a light on domestic abuse," she said in her acceptance speech at the Emmys in 2017. "It is a complicated, insidious disease that exists far more than we allow ourselves to know. It is filled with shame, secrecy and by you acknowledging me with this award, it shines a light on it even more. So thank you, thank you, thank you. I bow down to you."

The Academy Award-winning actress is currently starring in the Amazon Prime series "Scarpetta," in which she plays the titular character, Dr. Kay Scarpetta, a forensic pathologist working to catch a serial killer.

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During an interview with USA Today, Kidman discussed the character's motivation to become a medical examiner, noting Scarpetta's need to have "control over death" following the death of her father at a young age is something she could relate to.

"I almost relate to that. I lost my father [in 2014] and my main thing was finding out why," she explained. "I lost him very suddenly to a heart attack, but I wanted to know why, and it became an obsession. So I get why Kay chooses to do the job, because it gives her a sense of control over something that is completely uncontrollable."

The show also stars fellow Academy Award winners Jamie Lee Curtis and Ariana DeBose, who play Kidman's sister and daughter respectively, as well as Bobby Cannavale and his son Jake.

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