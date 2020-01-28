Oscars 2020: Where to watch and what to know about the Academy Awards

Movie aficionados rejoice! The 92nd annual Academy Awards are soon to be upon us as it emanates live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Todd Phillips’ “Joker” has a stronghold over this year’s event with 11 nominations, including best picture and best director. While the popular “Joker” rendition currently leads with the most nominations, films like “All About Eve,” “Titanic” and “La La Land” all received a record-setting 14 nods in the past.

Ahead of one of the film industry's biggest events, here’s what you need to know.

What are the Oscars?

The Oscars, also known as the Academy Awards, are presented at a ceremony honoring the film industry. The event is hosted annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Each year, a total of 24 awards are given out. The categories include best picture, lead actor, lead actress, supporting actor, supporting actress, best director, animated feature, animated short, adapted screenplay, original screenplay, cinematography, best documentary feature, best documentary short subject, best live action short film, best foreign language film, film editing, sound editing, sound mixing, production design, original score, original song, hair and makeup, costume design and visual effects.

Winners receive a gold statue that is formally called an “Academy Award of Merit.”

The first Academy Awards were held in 1929 in the Blossom Room of Hollywood’s Roosevelt Hotel. At that time, the winners were announced three months in advance (the sealed-envelope method didn't come about until 1941).

Where can I watch the Oscars?

Tune in at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Depending on the type of TV provider you have and the market you're in, you may also be able to watch through the network's website and app.

There are also other streaming options: you can see stars take the stage through services like YouTube TV or Hulu.

Who is hosting?

Like the 2019 Oscars, this year’s event will forego a traditional host once again as ABC plans to “stick what worked” at last year’s ceremony.

In 2019, the Academy Awards went hostless for the first time following the firing of Kevin Hart after controversial tweets largely from between 2009 and 2011 surfaced, and he was accused of homophobia.

Who’s nominated this year?

Aside from Joaquin Phoenix’s “Joker,” “The Irishman,” “1917” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” currently trail behind with 10 nominations each.

“The Irishman,” the Martin Scorsese-directed film that stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, has earned top nominations, including best picture and best adapted screenplay. Martin Scorsese also earned the nomination for best director for the film.

“1917” currently has a strong showing as well, with nominations in categories such as best picture, best director, best original screenplay alongside a plethora of technical awards.

Quentin Tarantino also earned the best director nomination for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” alongside nominations for best picture and best original screenplay. Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt also snagged the best actor and best supporting actor nominations, respectively, for their roles in the Tarantino flick.

Who’s presenting the awards?

Oscar producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced the star-studded first round of presenters on Jan. 21.

The first round of performers announced will include “Mr. Robot” star Rami Malek alongside Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman and Regina King.

Other presenters include James Corden, Shia LaBeouf, Steve Martin, Keanu Reeves, Diane Keaton, Maya Rudolph, Sigourney Weaver and more.

Producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced on February 5. the final slate of actors who signed up to present awards on the ABC broadcast along with Jane Fonda, Oscar Isaac and Natalie Portman.

Will there be any musical performances?

Yes. Elton John is slated to perform “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from the film “Rocketman,” while Idina Menzel and Aurora will perform “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen 2.”

“Harriet’s” Cynthia Erivo will perform “Stand Up” and “Breakthrough’s” Chrissy Metz will perform “I’m Standing with You” from their respective films. Randy Newman will also perform “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4.”

Why is the award called an Oscar?

While no one knows for sure how the statuette got the nickname, an urban legend says the name came about after Margaret Herrick, a librarian for the Academy, said the statuette resembled her uncle, whose name was Oscar. The Academy first used the nickname in 1939, a few years after the moniker officially came about.

What actors and actresses have the most-ever Oscar nominations?

Meryl Streep, Katharine Hepburn and Jack Nicholson have the most-ever nominations. Streep has 21 nominations and three wins. Katharine Hepburn, who died in 2003, has 12 nominations and four wins. Jack Nicholson has 12 nominations and three wins.

Other top nominated stars in Oscar history include Paul Newman, Marlon Brando, Cate Blanchett, Jeff Bridges, Robert De Niro and Jane Fonda, among others.

What's more, Hepburn, along with Tom Hanks, Alan Menken, Jason Robards, Andre Previn, Henry Mancini, Joseph L. Mankiewicz, John Ford, Spencer Tracy and Luise Rainer, have all received back-to-back Oscar wins.