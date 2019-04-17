‘Breakthrough’ impacted ‘This Is Us’ star Chrissy Metz’s own faith

"This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz is bringing one mother's incredible faith and miraculous true story to the big screen in the 20th Century faith-based film, "Breakthrough," just in time for Easter weekend.

Metz, a Christian herself, plays the role of Joyce Smith who prayed for her son after he was declared dead for 45 minutes. Miraculously, her son John, played by Marcel Ruiz, came back to life and walked out of the hospital on his own and without brain damage three weeks later. After the miracle, he eventually gave his life to Christ and feels called to be a pastor someday.

The 38-year-old actress, who was raised Catholic, said Smith's faith impacted her and those on the set in a "rippling effect."

"I believe in God," Metz told The Christian Post, "and so I ask God, what it is that I should be doing and whatever His will is for me, and that I could set my own ego and pride aside and be willing and be open, to talk to me in ways that I will understand."

The resilience of Joyce encouraged Metz to "delve deeper into what it is I really believe in."

Metz said "everything happened perfectly" for her to land the role while she was still filming for "This Is Us." For her stage and season in life, the Florida native called it a "no-brainer."

She said she hopes people who watch "Breakthrough," which hits theaters nationwide today, that they realize how important and purposeful their lives are.

"Sometimes you have to be the person to believe in someone until they believe in themselves, and then you pay that forward," Metz said. "That's what it's all about us. We're so beautifully connected. Especially in this day and age where we couldn't be farther apart. I think it's very timely. This is a beautiful reminder.”