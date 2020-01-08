Leonardo DiCaprio helps save life of man lost in Caribbean waters: report

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly took time out of his Caribbean vacation last month to help save the life of a man who fell off a boat near St. Barts.

The "Titanic" actor was on a rented boat with his girlfriend and some friends on Dec. 30 when they heard there was a search on for a man who had fallen overboard from a Club Med yacht.

“Leo and his friends and their boat captain decided to join the search and their efforts resulted in helping save a man’s life,” a source told PEOPLE.

Their boat happened to be the only one searching where the man – who treaded water for 11 hours – had drifted and he was safely found about an hour before nightfall and a rainstorm hit.

“The boat crew were happy to try and assist — even more so that they were able to help get the man to safety," the source told PEOPLE.