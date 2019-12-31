Kevin Hart admits he was 'immature' about Oscars scandal over anti-gay tweets

Kevin Hart admitted to his faults in his new Netflix docuseries, “Kevin Hart: Don’t F―k This Up."

The comedian, 40, opened up about his now-infamous Oscars scandal last year when he refused to apologize for anti-gay tweets he posted in 2010 and 2011. After receiving intense backlash online and an ultimatum from the academy, he stepped down as the award ceremony's host.

“What I thought was going to blow over ended up becoming a bigger mess than I expected,” he admitted on the show. The tweets in question said that another actor looked “like a gay billboard for AIDS” and that if Hart caught his son playing with a dollhouse, he’d tell him, “Stop, that’s gay."

For the docuseries, the cameras followed the actor in real time as he dealt with the fallout. “He needs to just shut up and put his head down for the next few weeks,” his publicist advised. “What he needs to remember is he’s feeding 50-60 people. When he takes a s--tter, everybody takes a s--tter and that’s a big issue now.”

He also called an emergency meeting at his Hartbeat Productions company headquarters to address his employees. "I don't want to go backward. I just want to go forward," he said. Hart then went on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in January 2019, but little was accomplished.

After having time to reflect on the situation, Hart confessed he was wrong in how he handled the controversy. “What I thought was going to blow over ended up becoming a bigger mess than I expected,” he said. “Everybody is telling me my approach is wrong... There’s a lot of cooks in the kitchen but there’s only one person in the hot water.”

“What I thought [my behavior] was going to do, it did not do. The complete opposite happened,” he said in the interview.

Ultimately, Hart expressed his regret for causing people any hurt.

“I missed an opportunity to say simply that I don’t condone any type of violence in any way, shape or form to anyone for being who they are,” he said. “I f--ked up. ... Instead, I said, ‘I addressed it.’ I said, ‘I apologized.’ I said, ‘I talked about this already.’ I was just immature.”

"You can't do it by yourself. You don't let them do their jobs by being the defiant. When you're wrong it's going to hurt because you're going to look back and go, 'f--k, I should've listened.'"