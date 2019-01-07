Rami Malek awkwardly snubbed by Nicole Kidman at 2019 Golden Globes

The 2019 Golden Globes were a big night for “Bohemian Rhapsody” actor Rami Malek, who took home the coveted award for best actor in a drama before the film took best picture overall. However, despite the successful evening the star failed in his apparent goal to simply get the attention of presenter Nicole Kidman.

As Twitter users noticed, Malek took the stage to accept the award for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury with an emotional and rousing speech. He returned to stage with the full complement of “Bohemian Rhapsody” where eagle-eyed fans noticed him attempt to get Kidman, who presented the award, to notice him.

A video captured by Twitter user @1AbbyRoad shows Malek, 37, try to speak to her, even going as far as to place his hand on her lower back to get her attention. However, the 51-year-old celebrity simply doesn’t seem to notice or acknowledge him.

It’s worth noting that Kidman doesn’t seem to be ignoring the former “Mr. Robot” star on purpose, but merely doesn’t register his attempts to get her attention in all the chaos of the awards show’s final moments. Still, the awkwardness was entertaining to many.

The snub from Kidman hardly put a damper on Malek’s night. The actor spent his time on stage thanking his family, colleagues and everyone else who made the film possible. However, he specifically took time to thank the members of the band Queen, many of whom were in attendance that night, before thanking the late Freddie Mercury himself.

“Thank you to Freddie Mercury, for giving me the joy of a lifetime. I love you, you beautiful man. This is for, and because of, you, gorgeous,” he concluded.