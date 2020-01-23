Fans shocked to learn James Corden doesn't drive during 'Carpool Karaoke' segments

James Corden has been fooling fans of "Carpool Karaoke" for years.

The late-night show host, 41, was caught filming the next episode of the highly popular segment from "The Late Late Show with Jame Corden" and fans were shocked and a little disappointed to learn that the Brit doesn't actually drive the vehicle.

The fan's video on Twitter shows the Range Rover is on extra wheels and is being pulled by another large truck. "Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving!" described the user.

The clip went viral and other Twitter users chimed in.

"All along I used to respect James Corden for being able to concentrate on driving and singing at the same time: but now I feel betrayed," another fan said.

"Petition for james corden to change the name from “Carpool Karaoke” to “Carpull Karaoke,'" joked a user.

"My whole life is a lie," complained someone else.

"I was today years old when I discovered james corden doesnt drive his car during carpool karoake lmao my stupid brain thought he was just good at driving lmao bye," pointed out a fan.

"It's kinda obvious tho if u pay attention to it," reasoned a fan. "That was good for them, safety first!."

"Carpool Karaoke" won Emmy awards in 2017, 2018 and 2019 for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series and another Emmy in 2018 for Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for his mega-hit ridealong with Sir Paul McCartney.

Some other major guests include Bruno Mars, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Adele and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Corden was filming with Justin Bieber on Wednesday in Hollywood, Calif. The singer just dropped his new single "Yummy" and has an album coming out in 2020.

Corden previously spoke to Deadline about why he thinks the segment is so popular.

"We had to find the things that would define our show," he said. "The trick is to just make something good; if you make something good for your show, people will share it the next day."