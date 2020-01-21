Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Oscars
Published

2020 Oscars: Olivia Colman, Rami Malek, Regina King and Mahershala Ali among actors to present

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Jan. 21Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Jan. 21

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Jan. 21 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

The winners of last year’s acting Academy Awards will return to the Oscar stage next month to present the coveted statuettes.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday that Olivia Colman, Rami Malek, Regina King and Mahershala Ali will present during the Feb. 9 ceremony.

It is an Oscar tradition to have previous year’s acting recipients serve as presenters the following year.

OSCAR NOMINATIONS 2020: 'JOKER,' 'THE IRISHMAN' AND 'ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD' LEAD

FILE - This Feb. 24, 2019 file photo shows Oscar winners, from left, Rami Malek, for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "Bohemian Rhapsody", Olivia Colman, for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "The Favourite", Regina King, for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "If Beale Street Could Talk", and Mahershala Ali, for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Green Book", holding their awards in the press room at the Oscars in Los Angeles. The four will present awards during the Feb. 9 ceremony. 

FILE - This Feb. 24, 2019 file photo shows Oscar winners, from left, Rami Malek, for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "Bohemian Rhapsody", Olivia Colman, for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "The Favourite", Regina King, for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "If Beale Street Could Talk", and Mahershala Ali, for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Green Book", holding their awards in the press room at the Oscars in Los Angeles. The four will present awards during the Feb. 9 ceremony.  (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Last year’s winners were notably more diverse than this year’s field of acting nominees, which features just one performer of color: Cynthia Erivo of “Harriet.”

OSCAR 2020 NOMINATIONS' BIGGEST SNUBS, FROM ADAM SANDLER TO BEYONCE

The 92nd Academy Awards will be presented at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and be broadcast live by ABC. For the second year in a row, the ceremony will be without a host.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Colman won best actress last year for “The Favourite” and Malek took home the best actor award for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody.” King won the supporting actress honor for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” while Ali's performance in “Green Book” earned him his second supporting actor Oscar.