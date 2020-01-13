Oscar nominations 2020 include 'Joker,' 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' and 'The Irishman'

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced Monday and the long list should bring plenty of star power to the Feb. 9 ceremony — a good thing, too, since the show will for the second straight year go without a host.

In 2019, the Oscars went hostless for the first time after firing Kevin Hart after controversial tweets largely from between 2009 and 2011 surfaced, and he was accused of homophobia.

On hand to read off the first half of nominees was actor John Cho and actor/writer/producer Issa Rae.

Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates in "Richard Jewell"

Laura Dern in "Marriage Story"

Scarlett Johansson in "Jojo Rabbit"

Florence Pugh in "Little Women"

Margot Robbie in "Bombshell"

Achievement in Costume Design

"The Irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Once Upon A Time in Hollywood"

Achievement in Sound Mixing

"Ad Astra"

"Ford V Ferrari"

"Joker"

"1917"

"Once Upon A Time in Hollywood"

Achievement in Sound Editing

"Ford V Ferrari"

"Joker"

"1917"

"Once Upon A Time in Hollywood"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Original Score

"Joker"

"Little Women"

"Marriage Story"

"1917"

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"

Best Animated Short

"Dcera (Daughter)"

"Hair Love"

"Kitbull"

"Memorable"

"Sister"

Best Live Action Short Film

"Brotherhood"

"Nefta Football Club"

"The Neighbors' Window"

"Saria"

"A Sister"

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"

Anthony Hopkins in "The Two Popes"

Al Pacino in "The Irishman"

Joe Pesci in "The Irishman"

Brad Pitt in "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood"

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place Feb. 9 in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.