Tom Hanks discovers he's related to Fred Rogers: report

It turns out, Tom Hanks may have family ties to his latest film, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood."

Before a special screening of the film in New York, Access discovered that the 63-year-old actor and television host Fred Rogers, who Hanks plays in the film, are reportedly related.

The outlet revealed that Ancestry.com connects Hanks and Rogers as sixth cousins.

"No, impossible," Hanks' wife Rita Wilson quickly said. "No, you're pulling our leg."

Access displayed a chart showing Hanks' family history, revealing that he and Rogers shared a relative names Johannes Meffort, born in 1732.

"It all just comes together, you see," Hanks joked. "I would like to see if Johnny Depp is related to Fred Rogers. Can you find out from Ancestry.com?"

Hanks recently opened up about how the role has made its way into his personal life, even helping with his marriage to Wilson, 63.

"When my wife and I are going at it on those rare occasions, when she is letting me know that I'm not really listening to her and I'm trying to establish what the ground rules are (for the argument), when we're going at it like that, one of us will say, 'Well, you know what? You know what, honey? It's good to talk. It's good to say the things we feel,'" Hanks told ET.

He added: "And I learned that from Mister Rogers."

"It’s no surprise they are related as the similarities between the two are uncanny," said Ancestry.com's Director of Research Jennifer Utley. "Even if we don’t know it, our pasts impact our present."

According to Ancestry.com, the family connection between the two is a storied one:

"Fred Rogers and Tom Hanks are sixth cousins sharing the same 5x great-grandfather, Johannes Mefford, who immigrated from Germany to America in the 18th century. Johannes raised a family of patriots; three of his sons (including Tom Hanks’ and Fred Rogers’s ancestors) served in the Revolutionary War," the genealogy site detailed in a statement.

"Fred Rogers’s 4x great-grandfather, William Mefford, served in the navy and was captured by the British in 1782. He endured life on a prison ship in Barbados and Antigua until he was released ten months later. Tom Hanks’s 4x great-grandfather, Jacob Mefford, joined the War as a private and participated in a skirmish at Chesapeake Bay. So, Rogers and Hanks not only share the same ancestor, they also descend from two brothers who fought for America’s independence."