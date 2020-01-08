Oscars will again have no host, ABC exec says

The Oscars will once again go without a host.

ABC President Karey Burke said Monday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour at the Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif., that the network plans to "stick to what worked" at last year's ceremony.

KEVIN HART ADMITS HE WAS 'IMMATURE' ABOUT OSCARS SCANDAL OVER ANTI-GAY TWEETS

In 2019, the Academy Awards went hostless for the first time after firing Kevin Hart after controversial tweets largely from between 2009 and 2011 surfaced, and he was accused of homophobia.

The ceremony last year kicked off with a video highlighting the year's nominated films, as well as notable films throughout the Academy's history, before an introduction from "SNL" alums Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph.

Throughout the evening, celebrity guests presented awards and introduced musical performances.

The Oscars will air on ABC on Feb. 9.