Kevin Hart reportedly apologizes for old tweets after Oscars backlash

Kevin Hart reportedly apologized Monday night for the homophobic comments he made years ago that sparked his move to step down as Oscars host.

"Once again, Kevin Hart apologizes for his remarks that hurt members of the LGBTQ community. I apologize," Hart said on his Sirius XM radio show, "Straight from the Hart," according to ABC News.

The 39-year-old played up his Monday night episode on Twitter as "unreal" and "one that you do not want to miss. Trust me when I tell you that you have to hear this..."

Days after announcing the gig in December, Hart stepped down as the host of the 2019 Academy Awards after homophobic remarks, largely from 2009-2011, resurfaced.

"Yo if my son comes home & try's 2 play with my daughters doll house I'm going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice 'stop that's gay,'" one now-deleted tweet read.

He has also made anti-gay comments in his standup in the past, including saying during a 2010 special that, "If I can prevent my son from being gay, I will."

"We thought it was okay to talk like that, because that’s how we talked to one another," Hart reportedly said Monday. "This is wrong now. Because now we’re in a space where I’m around people of the LGBTQ community, and I’m now aware of how these words make them feel, and why they say ‘That s--- hurt because of what I’ve been through.’"

The "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" star initially said he wouldn't apologize because he had addressed the issue several times. But given an ultimatum to apologize, he did so and stepped down.

Hart told Ellen DeGeneres on "The Ellen Show" in an episode that aired Friday that he considered it an attack when his tweets quickly resurfaced.

"That's an attempt to end me," he said. "That's not an attack to just stop the Oscars ... Somebody has to take a stand against the ... trolls."

The comedian added he was "evaluating" retaking the hosting job after DeGeneres said the Academy of Motion Pictures — which she called on his behalf — told her they "want him to host, whatever we can do, we'd be thrilled."

