FOX NEWS FIRST: Anger simmering in Florida over recount; Rumors about another Trump shakeup

Developing now, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018

A judge has ordered both sides in the Florida recount battle to 'ramp down the rhetoric' amid allegations, echoed by President Trump, of fraud and corruption

A federal judge has ruled the state must review the provisional ballots in the tight Georgia gubernatorial race

Republican Martha McSally conceded the U.S. Senate race in Arizona to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema Monday night, making Sinema the state's first elected Democratic U.S. senator since 1976

The death toll in Northern California's wildfire has risen to 42, making it the state's deadliest fire

President Trump is considering removing Kirstjen Nielsen as Homeland Security Secretary, according to one report

Amazon could announce as soon as Tuesday that New York City and Northern Virginia will be the homes for their new, additional headquarters

Fans and luminaries worldwide are remembering Stan Lee as a pop culture icon. The legendary creator of many of Marvel's favorite superheroes died Monday at age 95.

THE LEAD STORY - PUBLIC CONFIDENCE CRISIS IN FLORIDA? - A judge on Monday urged opposing sides in the Florida recount struggle to ease their rhetoric, saying it is eroding the public's confidence in the state's election for the U.S. Senate and governor ... Arguably, both sides may agree the public's confidence in Florida's election system was shaken long before the current recount controversy. "An honest vote count is no longer possible," President Trump said Monday, as he and other Republicans alleged the fraud and illegal activity have taken place in Florida since the polls in the midterms closed last week. Law enforcement officials and state monitors have found no evidence of wrongdoing, but anger is festering in Florida.

The Senate race is perhaps the most contentious. Republican challenger Gov. Rick Scott declared victory on election night, but incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson never conceded the race. According to the Florida Division of Elections’ website, total votes show Scott with 50.07 percent of the ballots counted to Nelson’s 49.92 percent. In the governor’s race, unofficial results show that Republican former Rep. Ron DeSantis led Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum by 0.41 percentage points.

By mid-afternoon Monday, Miami-Dade was about halfway through their recount process while Broward had not started. Much of the blame fell on the shoulders of Broward County Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes, who has a history of election missteps that even her supporters labeled amateurish at best.

Protesters carried signs that read, “Corrupt Snipes!!! Lock Her Up!,” “Busted Brenda.”- Reported by Barnini Chakraborty (@Barnini on Twitter)

BATTLE IN GEORGIA UNTIL THE BITTER END: A federal judge ruled that Georgia must count provisional ballots and delay the state's certification until the votes are tallied, her campaign said on Twitter ... Lauren Groh-Wargo, Abrams campaign manager, announced Judge Amy Totenberg's decision late Monday. WSBTV.com reported that the judge’s 56-page ruling could affect thousands of provisional ballots. Brian Kemp, her Republican challenger, issued a statement a day earlier calling for Abrams to concede. Kemp has declared victory and said it is "mathematically impossible" for her campaign to force a runoff. Abrams, 44, a Democrat, has maintained that she will not concede until every vote has been counted, and pointed to the 5,000 votes tallied over the weekend that favored her. - Reported by Edmund DeMarche (@EDeMarche on Twitter)

A WINNER IN ARIZONA: Republican U.S. Rep. Martha McSally conceded Arizona's U.S. Senate race to Democratic Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema on Monday after the latest vote count showed McSally trailing by more than 38,000 votes out of more than 2.2 million ballots cast ... "Congrats to @kyrstensinema. I wish her success," McSally tweeted from her official campaign account. "I’m grateful to all those who supported me in this journey. I’m inspired by Arizonans’ spirit and our state’s best days are ahead of us." Sinema's victory means that Democrats have flipped the seat previously held by retiring Republican Sen. Jeff Flake. Democrats now have 47 Senate seats, while Republicans have 51. The final makeup of the Senate will be determined following a recount in Florida and a Nov. 27 runoff election in Mississippi. - Reported by Samuel Chamberlain (@SChamberlainFOX on Twitter)

BODY COUNT EXPECTED TO RISE IN CALIFORNIA: The death toll for the wildfires burning in northern California's Camp Fire rose to 42 people Monday night, making it the deadliest wildfire ever in the state, officials said ... Authorities announced that 13 more bodies were found during searches on Monday. The death toll is expected to continue to rise. The grim news came after President Trump approved a “major disaster declaration” in the Golden State. - Reported by Frank Miles

Utility contacted woman about power line problems day before deadly wildfire, report says

TRUMP LOOKING FOR A NEW HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY? - President Trump is making prepations to remove Kirstjen Nielsen as Homeland Security secretary, the Washington Post has reported .... According to the Post, current and former White House officials say Trump has been unhappy with Nielsen's enforcement of immigrant policies and that her departure from the administration could come in the coming weeks. However, FOX News' John Roberts, as reported on "FOX News@Night" on Monday, says there have been conflicting reports about the president's level of happiness with Nielsen and that a source says her departure is not likely imminent. However, she could make a move by the end of the year.

DRUM-ROLL, PLEASE, FOR AMAZON: Amazon has made its choices. New York City and Northern Virginia will be the homes for the e-commerce giant’s second and third headquarters, according to Dow Jones Newswires ... The announcement is expected as soon as Tuesday. The announcement will end a yearlong contest that started with 238 candidates and ended with a surprise split of what is referred to as HQ2. The second headquarters is expected to be split evenly between Long Island City, which is in the New York City borough of Queens, and Arlington County's Crystal City neighborhoods. - Reported by Ken Martin

REMEMBERING STAN LEE ... EXCELSIOR! - Dubbed a "great storyteller," Stan Lee is credited with the creation of many beloved Marvel superheroes. His death at 95 years old stunned the world Monday ... As the top writer at Marvel Comics and later as its publisher, he revived the industry in the 1960s by offering the costumes and action craved by younger readers while insisting on sophisticated plots, college-level dialogue, satire, science fiction, even philosophy. He brought to life many characters, including Spider-Man, Black Panther, The Avengers and X-Men. Comics writer Gerry Duggan said he was thankful for Lee's "many collaborations & [his] immeasurable kindness." "We have lost Stan Lee, one of our great story-tellers. A writer and imaginer who created whole universes," said author R.L. Stine. - Reported by Kaitlyn Schallhorn (@K_Schallhorn on Twitter)



#OnThisDay



2000: Lawyers for George W. Bush fail to win a court order barring manual recounts of ballots in Florida. Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris announces she would end the recounting at 5 p.m. ET the next day, prompting an immediate appeal by lawyers for Al Gore.

1982: The Vietnam Veterans Memorial is dedicated on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

1789: Benjamin Franklin writes in a letter to a friend, Jean-Baptiste Leroy: "In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes."

