U.S.

Nancy Guthrie missing: Forensic scientist encourages new investigative approach since case 'isn't cold yet'

Peter Valentin says investigators should bring in 'best people' to scrutinize Nancy Guthrie's house with fresh eyes after three weeks

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Search for Nancy Guthrie continues as federal prosecutors assist FBI at 84-year-old's home Video

Search for Nancy Guthrie continues as federal prosecutors assist FBI at 84-year-old's home

SAuthorities are reportedly returning Nancy Guthrie's home to her family as the search stretches into the fourth week. Chanley Painter reports live on more and retired FBI supervisor James Gagliano breaks down the next steps.

TUCSON, Ariz. — One criminal expert said even though the investigation into Nancy Guthrie "isn't cold yet," the "best" forensic scientists should go into her house and "scrutinize" everything inside.

Forensic scientist Peter Valentin made the comments Friday on Fox News' "Crime and Justice" podcast with Donna Rotunno while discussing Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. Investigators continue to search for Nancy Guthrie as she has been missing for more than three weeks. Guthrie was forcibly taken from her Tucson, Arizona, home in the early morning hours of Feb. 1, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously said.

Fox News Digital previously reported that some DNA found in Nancy Guthrie's home came back to individuals with a reason to be there, two federal law enforcement sources said. DNA from a suspicious glove recovered two miles from Nancy Guthrie's home was also tested, but didn't match any of the samples from inside the home or any known criminals in the FBI's CODIS database.

Valentin, who's chair of the Forensic Science Department at the University of New Haven's Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences, said on the "Crime and Justice" podcast that a fresh set of eyes might be needed.

Savannah Guthrie stands beside her mother Nancy Guthrie and poses together for a photo.

Savannah Guthrie and her mother Nancy Guthrie are pictured Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

"What I would suggest is that you go into that house with the best people in each discipline in forensics," Valentin said. "Go into that house and scrutinize that house, looking for the trace evidence that must exist, or hopefully still exists."

The forensic expert is very confident that there is some type of evidence left behind by whatever individual is suspected to have taken Nancy Guthrie from her home.

"Because if people went into that home, and we believe they did, right? To take her from that house, there must be evidence of their presence in that home. Where is it? What is that evidence? We need to find it," he said.

PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF WARNS IN NBC INTERVIEW DNA TECH ISSUES IN NANCY GUTHRIE CASE MAY TAKE ‘MONTHS’ TO RESOLVE

Split image FBI investigators tucson and nancy and savannah guthrie

FBI agents canvass homes near Nancy Guthrie's home in Tucson, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. Guthrie was last seen on Saturday night as an investigation into her disappearance continues. (L) A portrait of Nancy Guthrie and Savannah Guthrie shown in a photo provided by NBC.  (Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital; Courtesy of NBC)

He also cautioned that the key piece of evidence that breaks the case might not be "obvious."

"It's not going be the obvious DNA profile somewhere, it is not going to be the obvious latent fingerprint. It's probably some of the things that we've probably not used as much, right? The hair, the fibers, the other kinds of trace evidence. But we've got to start cobbling together all the forensic evidence we have at our disposal to move this case forward, because otherwise it might not move forward," Valentin said. 

TIMELINE: NBC HOST SAVANNAH GUTHRIE’S MOTHER DISAPPEARS, FAMILY RULED OUT AS SUSPECTS

Car passes by in Ring Camera footage

Homeowners on Camino Real, a backroad out of the Catalina Foothills, say they have a camera facing the street that was not previously checked by authorities. (Courtesy of Elias and Danielle Stratigouleas)

Investigators got a fresh lead on Thursday when Fox News Digital exclusively reported that a resident in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood, about 2.5 miles from where Nancy Guthrie lives, has a Ring camera that captured 12 cars passing by on the morning of her suspected abduction. Some of the activity took place around 2:30 a.m., when authorities say the 84-year-old Guthrie's pacemaker device last synced with her iPhone.

In a new Instagram story posted on Friday, Savannah Guthrie pleaded with people to send in tips, and to "be the one who brings her home," referring to her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Investigator searching the grounds of Nancy Guthrie's property in the Catalina Foothills.

A law enforcement agent checks vegetation areas around Nancy Guthrie's home in Tucson, Ariz., Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (Ty ONeil/AP Photo)

Guthrie posted a segment from the "Today" show where viewers were shown how to submit tips anonymously. She said that tips can be anonymous "and likely paid in cash."

People with information about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance are asked to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI. 

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
