Gunman on the loose after shooting 3 people at Albuquerque business: cops

A gunman opened fire Monday night inside a business in southwest Albuquerque, injuring three before prompting a major police response, authorities said.

The shooter remains on the loose.

Albuquerque police responded to reports of an active shooter at around 6:15 p.m.

Police identified the suspect as Waid Anthony Melton. A possible motive remains unclear.

The victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition, Albuquerque's KOB 4 reported. Their names and ages weren't immediately released.

The station reported that the business appeared to be in a warehouse.

A SWAT team is at the scene and has gone inside the building searching for the shooter, police said.

Albuquerque Police Department is asking residents to remain indoors and alert authorities if they see anything suspicious.

