Federal judge rules in favor of Abrams to delay state certification, protect provisional ballots

A federal judge on Monday ruled in favor of Stacey Abrams’ campaign, ruling that Georgia must count provisional ballots and delay the state's certification until the votes are tallied, her campaign said on Twitter.

Lauren Groh-Wargo, Abrams campaign manager, announced Judge Amy Totenberg's decision late Monday. WSBTV.com reported that the judge’s 56-page ruling could affect thousands of provisional ballots.

Brian Kemp, her Republican challenger, issued a statement a day earlier calling for Abrams to concede. Kemp has declared victory and said it is "mathematically impossible" for her campaign to force a runoff.

Abrams' campaign did not immediately respond to a phone call from Fox News late Monday night.

Abrams, 44, a Democrat, has maintained that she will not concede until every vote has been counted, and pointed to the 5,000 votes tallied over the weekend that favored her.

Dara Lindenbaum, a lawyer for Abrams’ campaign, said the suit intends to stop ballots with minor mistakes -- like the voter writing the day they filled out the ballot as their date of birth -- from being rejected.

But Kemp aides previously said Abrams has no path to victory and called her refusal to concede a "disgrace to democracy."