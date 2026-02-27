Virginia murder suspect in bus stop stabbing had lengthy criminal history, multiple dropped charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Virginia murder suspect accused of fatally stabbing a woman at a bus stop earlier this week has a lengthy criminal history filled with multiple arrests, but was let back onto the streets nearly every time.

Abdul Jalloh, 32, is charged with the Monday night killing of Stephanie Minter, 41, of Fredericksburg, at a bus stop shelter, the Fairfax County Police Department said.

Minter was found by officers with stab wounds to her upper body and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Jalloh, 32, who was seen on surveillance cameras exiting the bus with Minter at Richmond Highway and Arlington Drive, was arrested the next day.

He was arrested at a liquor store after an employee called 911. At the time, officers arrested him for allegedly shoplifting. Investigators linked him to the murder a day later.

Authorities were still trying to determine a motive for the killing and what led to the deadly stabbing.

A search of online court records revealed Jalloh has more than a dozen arrests in northern Virginia, including on charges of petty larceny and malicious wounding.

In most of the cases, prosecutors dropped the charges, FOX D.C. reported.

Laura Birnbaum, the chief of staff for Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano, said Jalloh was known to the district attorney's office and was "acutely aware of the risk he posed to the community."

"That is why we convicted the defendant of a 2023 malicious wounding charge, and have since made every effort to hold him accountable each subsequent time that he has come in contact with the criminal justice system, including asking him to be held in custody whenever possible," Birnbaum said.

"Unfortunately, the defendant in this case also had a history of selecting victims with no fixed address – some of the most vulnerable members of our community," she added. "In multiple cases, we were unable to move forward with prosecution because victims could not be located or contacted."

An obituary for Minter described her as a "happy, jolly" person.

"A beam of light in dark places," the obituary states.