Video appears to show gas mask-wearing roommate allegedly spraying poison on couple's food

A couple in California say their worst nightmare was confirmed after they captured their roommate on surveillance video allegedly spraying their food with poison.

Timothy Bradbury, 42, was arrested by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Tuesday, Feb. 24, in connection with a poisoning, the department confirmed with Fox News Digital.

Billy Sonhopper and her husband, David, told ABC7 that they saw security footage that allegedly captured their roommate, Bradbury, spraying their food and kitchen appliances.

"He was spraying stuff all over our groceries – our fruit, our vegetables, our coffee pot that we use every morning, and our whole pantry full of our chips and cereal, all of our canned goods and spices. Everything. He sprayed it all over everything," Billy Sonhopper told the local outlet.

The video shows the suspect in a blue hoodie and gas mask spraying the kitchen with a blue bottle.

David Sonhopper said the couple’s suspicions were raised during a recent ER visit, when doctors told them blood work suggested possible poisoning.

That's what led the couple to check the cameras the landlord had installed in the home.

"On the video we found that, besides all the other things that he's done in the year that we've lived here, that he was spraying something – we weren't sure if it was rat poison, wasp spray," David Sonhopper said.

The couple said that they have long struggled with their roommate, sharing that in the past he allegedly tried to set the house on fire and had allegedly cut up the couple's clothing.

The Sonhoppers shared that they had turned to police before, but didn't have evidence – until the surveillance video.

"It's been hell living with him the past year. It's been horrible," David Sonhopper said after Bradbury's arrest. "With her health issues, we were extremely concerned. And we're just tired. We've been living with so much stress."

"We don't want to be in fear anymore. We're tired of it. We just want to be safe," Billy Sonhopper said.

On Feb. 24, police officers arrived at the home, but the suspect refused to exit. After deputies were informed by family members that Bradbury "suffers from a mental health disability," they recruited the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Mental Evaluation Team to help detain the suspect, the sheriff’s department explained.

After two hours, Bradbury voluntarily left the residence.

Investigators then executed a search warrant and recovered physical evidence, police said.

Bradbury has been arrested on charges of willful poisoning of food, drink, medicine or water with the intent to cause injury.